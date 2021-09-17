CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids in Klein – Week of 9/13

By Klein ISD
Klein ISD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re on week 3 of Kids in Klein, and we love being able to share with our community all the incredible things happening in our classrooms! This week’s highlights feature students celebrating International Dot Day and National Arts in Education Week (Did you know Klein ISD was named a Best Community for Music Education for TEN straight years? Read more here) along with exploring exciting STEM activities, including a hands-on thermal energy lesson and STEM Gym Relays!

#Education Week#High School#Elementary Schools#The Sinfonia Orchestra#Gym#Maze#Texas Klein Isd#Klein Isd Klein Isd
