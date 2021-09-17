Kids in Klein – Week of 9/13
We’re on week 3 of Kids in Klein, and we love being able to share with our community all the incredible things happening in our classrooms! This week’s highlights feature students celebrating International Dot Day and National Arts in Education Week (Did you know Klein ISD was named a Best Community for Music Education for TEN straight years? Read more here) along with exploring exciting STEM activities, including a hands-on thermal energy lesson and STEM Gym Relays!news.kleinisd.net
