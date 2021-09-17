Kids in Klein – Week of 9/13

In this Monday edition of the MCTV Weekday Update, anchors Kamryn Mendoza and Matthew Zimmerman are in studio with the latest news, information and events happening around campus. First, an early morning crime on campus had students at one dorm fearing for their safety. MCTV’s Patricia Perry has the details and reaction from this morning’s on-campus armed robbery. Also, with mid-September only a few days away, life around campus is in full swing this Fall. Find out how several campus organizations are making up lost time with plenty of ways to get students involved. And the Texas Tech Football Team finally kicked off their home schedule at Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend, but fans in attendance may have been a bit disappointed even though the team walked away with a win. We’ll have the score, highlights, and a look at what’s next for the Red Raiders in Sports. All this and more in today’s newscast!

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO