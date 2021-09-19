Crystal McCombs: 'What's Going On': Still no answer in 2021

— From the 1971 song “What’s Going On,” by the late Marvin Gaye. Marvin Gaye was a prophetic musical genius. And his most memorable song was a product of the times and events that he witnessed publicly and privately during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The country was embroiled in protests against U.S. involvement in Vietnam, protests that frequently turned violent. “What’s Going On” was written in search of reasons for the chaos that seemed to have taken over the country.