CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

James Kaprielian, Athletics shut down Angels

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RMKX_0c0i0LQq00

James Kaprielian allowed two hits over six shutout innings to lead the Oakland A’s to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Kaprielian had been bumped from the start in favor of Daulton Jefferies, an effort by A’s manager Bob Melvin to get a “fresh arm” on the mound in place of a struggling Kaprielian.

Jefferies, however, was placed on the injured list before the game with nerve irritation in his elbow, allowing Kaprielian a chance to get on the mound. And he made the most of it.

He retired the first six batters of the game until Jose Rojas singled to lead off the third. But Kaprielian responded by retiring the next 10 Angels hitters in a row until Jack Mayfield doubled with one out in the sixth.

Kaprielian (8-5) got out of the inning and was finished after six, having made 90 pitches, striking out five and walking nobody.

The Angels (72-76) threatened after Kaprielian was gone, putting together a rally against A’s reliever Deolis Guerra in the seventh.

It appeared Guerra got out of the inning when Luis Rengifo grounded into a double play, Guerra covering first to get out of the inning. However, the play was overturned when the umpires ruled the ball popped out of Guerra’s glove, giving the Angels runners on first and third with two out. Melvin was tossed for arguing and the Angels immediately took advantage when Rojas singled to drive in Shohei Ohtani from third. Guerra, though, escaped when he struck out Max Stassi.

Andrew Chafin pitched the ninth for Oakland and earned his fifth save, getting out of a bases-loaded jam when second baseman Josh Harrison made a leaping catch of Stassi’s line drive to end the game.

The win moved the A’s (81-67) to within two games of Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

Angels starter Jose Suarez (7-8) got the first two outs in the first inning before yielding a home run to Matt Olson. After a walk by Mark Canha, Chad Pinder doubled in one run and Matt Chapman followed with another RBI double for a 3-0 Oakland lead.

Suarez, though, settled in from there and didn’t give up another run before leaving with two out in the sixth. In all, he gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking two.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
San Bernardino County Sun

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani might be shut down for the season

CHICAGO — Shohei Ohtani might have thrown his last pitch of the 2021 season. The Angels on Thursday scratched Ohtani from the start he was “penciled” in to make Friday because he felt some soreness playing catch Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani is just feeling “soreness, from a long...
MLB
Yardbarker

Angels on verge of shutting three-time MVP Mike Trout down?

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been trying to return from the calf strain that first sidelined him May 17 throughout the summer and was hoping to get in at least some at-bats before the regular-season finale on Oct. 3. Per Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times, Angels...
MLB
FanSided

James Kaprielian gets reprieve from demotion from rotation

Daulton Jefferies was set to have a prime opportunity with the Oakland A’s. He was slated to enter the rotation on Saturday, taking the place of James Kaprielian for at least one outing. While Kaprielian had pitched reasonably well all year, he had also begun to hit the wall, leaving the A’s to give Jefferies a look.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Deolis Guerra
Person
Josh Harrison
San Francisco Chronicle

James Kaprielian slated for A's Saturday start after all

ANAHEIM - Not so fast on James Kaprielian moving to the A’s bullpen. Kaprielian will start Saturday in Anaheim after all, the A’s said after their win late Friday night over the Angels. Kaprielian was originally slated to pitch the game, but manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that right-hander Daulton Jefferies would oppose the Angels instead with Kaprielian moving to a relief role.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

James Kaprielian rebounds in A's 4th straight win; Josh Harrison's leaping catch seals it

ANAHEIM — James Kaprielian was realistic about being moved to the A’s bullpen. His recent pitching did not command a rotation spot. He spoke diplomatically about what he viewed as a demotion. Friday, the right-hander said he would “continue to compete to show them that I am the starter that I was early on in the year.” He did not have to wait long.
MLB
NBC Sports

Kaprielian deals in win vs. Angels despite last-minute start

James Kaprielian’s competitive edge introduces itself before he does. In six innings Saturday night, Kaprielian struck out five while giving up only two hits in the A's 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Kaprielian, always tough on himself, was stern and stoic while fielding questions from reporters...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

James Kaprielian accepting of the A's moving him to bullpen

ANAHEIM - James Kaprielian walked to the bullpen in Kansas City in the middle of the first inning Thursday, a sign of his role change after pitching most of the season in the A’s starting rotation. “I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Kaprielian said before...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#The Angels#The Oakland A#The American League
San Francisco Chronicle

Daulton Jefferies to start for A's Saturday, James Kaprielian moving to bullpen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Right-hander Daulton Jefferies will start for the A’s on Saturday in Anaheim in place of James Kaprielian, who will move to the bullpen for now, manager Bob Melvin said. Kaprielian owns a 7-5 record and 4.02 ERA in 20 starts for the A’s this season. Since...
MLB
Reuters

Athletics rally, edge Angels 5-4

The Oakland A’s rallied from an early deficit and beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif., the winning run scoring on a passed ball. Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki, who played for the A’s from 2007-11 and parts of both 2012 and 2013, homered in the game, but he also committed two passed balls in the sixth inning, including one that allowed Mark Canha to score from third and give Oakland a much-needed victory in their quest for an American League wild-card berth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Reuters

MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer,...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy