As you may have already heard, yesterday featured an animated dust-up between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant as they kicked off their official press conference, announcing their November 6th Showtime PPV fight. Speaking to the media on the fight (and the fight before the fight), Canelo Alvarez admits that his team has been ticked off by Plant’s public indictments of their character, which Canelo says crossed the line when Plant supposedly brought Canelo’s mother into the conversation.

