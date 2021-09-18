CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC football coach Donte Williams optimistic Kedon Slovis avoided serious injury

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis left the team’s win over Washington State with an injury and the staff updated fans on his status after the game. In the first USC football game since Clay Helton was dismissed as head coach, the Trojans looked a bit out-of-sorts against Washington State. Only furthering that, however, was star quarterback Kedon Slovis taking a big sack that seemed to injure his neck and ultimately took him out of the game.

