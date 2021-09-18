USC football coach Donte Williams optimistic Kedon Slovis avoided serious injury

Former Nevada quality control coach Donte Williams was named USC's interim head coach Monday after the team fired Clay Helton. The 38-year-old Williams has been a fast-riser in the coaching ranks since being a part of the Wolf Pack's historic 2010 staff. His one-year stop at Nevada was Williams' first season at the FBS level. He helped coach the team's linebackers that season, a group that included two future NFL players in Brandon Marshall and James-Michael Johnson. Williams had served at three California junior colleges (Los Angeles Harbor, El Camino, Mt. San Antonio) before getting the job at Nevada.

