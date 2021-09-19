CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosiers (and the planet) deserve solar benefits

Cover picture for the articleLetters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. As a Westfield solar owner, I know first-hand about the benefits of rooftop solar. In addition to lowering my monthly energy bill, my system benefits all Hoosiers by producing clean electricity close to where it’s needed. Ensuring more neighbors can go solar also means more home-grown, Hoosier-made energy in our future electric system.

