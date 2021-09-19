CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Israeli study shows natural immunity seven times more protective than Pfizer vaccine

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

It’s a topic dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told WISH-TV News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots For Millions Of Americans

(AP/KDKA) – The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 stood on the verge of a major new phase as government advisers Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans — despite doubts the extra shots will do much to slow the pandemic. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot. But deciding...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Israeli#Eskenazi Health
San Francisco Chronicle

Moderna versus Pfizer: Is one COVID vaccine more effective than the other?

The COVID vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech accounts for the majority of coronavirus immunizations in California and nationwide — but data increasingly shows that the other mRNA vaccine available in the U.S., made by Moderna, might have the edge in effectiveness. In California, about 53% of people vaccinated against COVID have...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WTOL-TV

Yes, an Israeli study did find natural immunity is effective in fighting COVID-19, but health experts still recommend vaccination

During a Sept. 13 press conference, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis cited an Israel study when speaking about President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate. Biden announced on Sept. 9 that all businesses with 100 or more employees must ensure employees are vaccinated or provide a negative test weekly. He also announced all federal employees and federal contractors need to be vaccinated, with the exception of members of Congress and their staff.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Ladders

Does natural immunity provide a better defense than vaccines?

A new preliminary report from medRviv posits that natural immunity may provide a stronger defense against the Delta variant of Covid-19 than vaccines do. This is especially relevant considering the Delta variant is responsible for 99% of all new cases in the U.S. — in addition to being the catalyst for new legislation that some Americans find unconstitutional.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Robb Report

6 Ways to ‘Live Younger Longer’ and Reduce Chances of Chronic Disease, According to a Mayo Clinic Doctor

How many times have you made New Year’s resolutions and abjectly failed to keep them? You’re not alone: January 17 is the average day on which most Americans give up trying. Ever joined a gym, never to darken its door? Again, you’re in good (bad) company: Nearly two thirds of US gym memberships go completely unused. Why are we so bad at changing our behavior, when the benefits of exercise and healthy eating are so desirable? Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this gap between idea and execution...
HEALTH
PIX11

CDC chief overrules panel, backs COVID booster for all adults in high-risk jobs

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?

Is the delta variant of the coronavirus worse for kids?No, experts say there's no strong evidence yet that it makes children and teens sicker than earlier versions of the virus, although delta has led to a surge in infections among kids because it's more contagious. Delta s ability to spread more easily makes it more of a risk to children and underscores the need for masks in schools and vaccinations for those who are old enough, said Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida Weekly infection rates among...
KIDS
News Channel 3-12

Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States. Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency’s independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters The post Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRDO News Channel 13

Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially recommended Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people at higher risk for COVID-19. Booster doses should be given at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. The updated CDC guidance recommends Pfizer booster shots for people 65 years The post Pfizer booster shot approved by CDC for at-risk groups appeared first on KRDO.
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy