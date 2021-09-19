CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

I Understand Why I Was Beat Up (Dec. 12, 2001)

By Writers
theava.com
 5 days ago

They started by shaking hands. We said “Salaam aleikum” — peace be upon you — then the first pebbles flew past my face. A small boy tried to grab my bag. Then another. Then someone punched me in the back. Then young men broke my glasses, began smashing stones into my face and head. I couldn't see for the blood pouring down my forehead and swamping my eyes. And even then, I understood. I couldn't blame them for what they were doing. In fact, if I were the Afghan refugees of Kila Abdullah, close to the Afghan-Pakistan border, I would have done just the same to Robert Fisk. Or any other Westerner I could find.

www.theava.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Reuters

Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said. Carlos was...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Afghans#Iftar#Cia#Pakistani#The Independent#Jeep
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Why has Sabina Nessa’s murder not dominated the news? Take a wild guess

In the past few days we have woken up to devastating news every morning – the senseless murders of bright young women gone too soon; dreams and aspirations abruptly brought to a tragic end.Gabrielle Petito’s remains were discovered in Wyoming; the gut-wrenching Killmarsh murders; and then Sabina Nessa. The 28-year-old primary school teacher is believed to have been murdered as she walked home on Saturday afternoon, her body found near a community centre in south east London. Her case, of course, bears a painful resemblance to Sarah Everard’s murder six months ago.While all three stories make for grim reading and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Thousands flee Myanmar town after clashes with junta troops

Thousands have fled a town in west Myanmar after days of fighting between anti-junta dissidents and the military, during which soldiers bombed civilian homes, residents and media said Wednesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi's government was ousted by the military in February, sparking a nationwide uprising that the junta has tried to crush. Attacks on junta troops have increased after lawmakers ousted by the generals called for a "people's defensive war" earlier this month. Soldiers fought battle with around 100 members of a local defence group after being "ambushed" in Thantlang in remote Chin state near the India border on September 18, junta spokesman Zaw Min Thun said Tuesday.
WORLD
The Independent

Canadian recounts her abduction by jihadis in Burkina Faso

Nearly a year and a half after being abducted by Islamic extremists in Burkina Faso, Edith Blais risked her life to escape, fearing she’d never be free. ”(What you’re thinking is either) you stay there your whole life and you die there, or you try something,” Blais told The Associated Press by phone ahead of this week’s publication of her book recounting the ordeal, “The Weight of Sand: My 450 Days Held Hostage in the Sahara ” The 37-year-old Canadian and her Italian companion Luca Tacchetto, were captured by jihadis in December 2018 in eastern Burkina Faso while touring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘skilled’ in solo wilderness survival, say sources

A former co-worker of Brian Laundrie has said the missing 23-year-old is “well-versed” in surviving in the wild.The revelation comes as Mr Laundrie, identified as a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, has been missing for more than a week.Investigators have struggled to find any trace of him during six intensive days of searching in the 25,000-acre, swampy Florida reserve where it is believed to have gone.  A team of divers joined police and FBI agents using boats and helicopters in the search for him on Thursday.An unnamed source who used to work with Mr Laundrie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US returns ancient Gilgamesh tablet to Iraq

A 3,500-year-old tablet recounting the epic of Gilgamesh was returned to Iraq Thursday after being stolen three decades ago and illegally imported to the United States. Iraqi Cultural Minister Hassan Nazim accepted the tablet during a ceremony in Washington. "To me, it means restituting self-esteem and the confidence in Iraqi society," he said. Despite its small size, the ancient artifact has immense cultural and historical value. It contains portions of the "Epic of Gilgamesh," considered one of the oldest works of literature in human history, which tells the story of a powerful Mesopotamian king on a quest for immortality.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy