Peters, Rangers stop Lynn, AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 2-1. Chicago’s magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five. The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday. Wright appealed his three-game suspension. Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth.

