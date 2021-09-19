CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Incarnate Word wins see-saw contest 42-34 over Texas St.

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns and Incarnate Word beat Texas State 42-34. In a game featuring seven lead changes, Ward threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Darion Chafin with 7:07 left to play for a 35-31 lead and Incarnate Word led the rest of the way. Incarnate Word’s defense set the table for a short field recovering a Texas State fumble on the Bobcats’ prior drive. Brady McBride threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns both going to Marcel Barbee for Texas State.

kpyn.net

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Report: 2 Schools Might Have Best Shot At Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to heat up. The New Orleans, Louisiana native took a major recruiting visit this weekend. Arch Manning has several notable visits lined up for the fall and he took one to Georgia on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was in Athens for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lowell Sun

Bedford cruises to 42-14 win over Shawsheen Tech in football opener

BEDFORD — The Bedford High football team kicked off their season in great style Friday night at Sabourin Field, using a balanced offensive attack to dominate non-league rival Shawsheen Tech, and rolling to a 42-14 win over the Rams in the season opener for both teams. Led by 120 yards...
BEDFORD, MA
247Sports

Stanford stuns USC in 42-28 win over Trojans

After a 24-7 loss to Kansas State in last week's opener, Stanford was given little chance by the oddsmakers to go on the road and defeat the No. 14 USC Trojans in Week 2. The Cardinal proved to be a different team on Saturday - building a 29-point lead and winning by a final score of 42-28.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ward, Incarnate Word make quick work of Prairie View A&M

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward completed 21 of 38 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word took control early on its way to a 40-9 victory over Prairie View A&M in nonconference play on Saturday. Ward hooked up with CJ Hardy for a 16-yard score and...
FOOTBALL
WKYT 27

Great Crossing remains unbeaten with 42-6 win over East Jessamine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Great Crossing Warhawks are off to a program-best 4-0 start after defeating East Jessamine 42-6 on Friday. The home team Warhawks scored three times in the first half to take a commanding 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room. Great Crossing then added an additional three scores in the second half.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#American Football#Ap
charlottestar.com

No. 22 Miami escapes with win over Appalachian St.

True freshman Andres Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left in the fourth quarter as the 22nd-ranked Miami Hurricanes defeated visiting Appalachian State 25-23 on Saturday night. The Hurricanes (1-1), favored by eight points, were hurt by their special teams, allowing a 100-yard kickoff return. They also had...
MIAMI, FL
Texarkana Gazette

Tigers dominate 2nd half in 34-13 win over Forney

FORNEY, Texas — For the second game in a row, Texas High stepped up its level of play in the second half. The Tigers had to rally to tie the game with Forney at intermission and then scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to improve to 2-0 with a 34-13 win over the host Jackrabbits Thursday at City Bank Stadium.
FORNEY, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer Plays Incarnate Word to a 1-1 Draw

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team played the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals to a 1-1 draw on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. The Vaqueros (3-3-1) got the scoring started early in the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
goutrgv.com

Women's Soccer is Back on the Pitch Friday Against Incarnate Word

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's soccer team (3-3-0) is back on the pitch to host the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-5) on Friday at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Admission is free and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
expressnews.com

TCU transfer Brandon Bowen making long-awaited impact at Incarnate Word

Lining up as a starting defensive end during last week’s season opener, Incarnate Word’s Brandon Bowen said he felt something snap inside him. In 2020, when he was preparing to enter his fifth year at TCU, Bowen noticed his role shifting closer to a coaching position, acting as a leader on the sideline and an occasional reserve. He knew he still had more to offer on the field, wanting to show why he once was a consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2016 out of Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
pvpanthers.com

Incarnate Word Upends the Panthers

BOX SCORE SAN ANTONIO – Incarnate Word, an already an explosive offensive unit, got plenty of assistance from miscues and penalties from the Prairie View squad and the Cardinals rode their opportunities to a 40-9 victory Saturday evening at the Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium. PVAMU which had won their...
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Petaluma 360

St. Vincent wins NCS small-school showdown over St. Helena

St. Vincent held on to a tenuous first half lead to win a battle for North Coast Section rankings at St. Helena Friday night, defeating the host Saints, 14-13. St. Vincent battled in front 14-7 in the first half and held on as the Saints scored the third quarter before the PAT attempt failed following a bad snap on a kick attempt. The win was the first for St. Vincent against St. Helena in the last nine meetings between the two.
SAINT HELENA, CA
calbears.com

TCU Edges Cal In Tight Contest, 34-32

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Quentin Johnston caught two of Max Duggan's three touchdown passes, with the go-ahead score coming on a nifty catch-and-run as TCU beat Cal, 34-32, on Saturday. Johnston put the Horned Frogs (2-0) ahead to stay with the 45-yard TD catch with 9:53 left, when he...
FORT WORTH, TX
northerniowan.com

Day leads Panthers to 34-16 win over Sac State

Despite losing 16-10 to in-state rivals Iowa State last week, the UNI Panthers accomplished enough to walk away with their heads held high. The defense was able to hold the No. 7-ranked team in the country to 16 total points and shut down all-American running back Breece Hall to only 69 yards on 23 carries. Fortunately for the Panthers, this Saturday saw both the offense and defense reach their potential as they got a confident road win over the Sacramento State Hornets 34-16.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Jambar

McLaughlin pounds rock against Incarnate Word

The Youngstown State University Penguins football team won in spectacular fashion as they fought in overtime to beat the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals 44-41 in the first game of the season Sept. 2. Junior YSU running back Jaleel McLaughlin had over half of the offense’s 463 yards running...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy