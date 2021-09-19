CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Quade Potter picks up fastest time in steer wrestling during Night 3 of MPCC Stampede

By Jake Dreilinger
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-Plains Community College sophomore Quade Potter had a pretty good idea what the steers at the third night of the MPCC Stampede were like. He ran them most of the summer at different events, so it wasn’t a surprise when Potter, who entered Saturday with the fourth-fastest time, came out on top with a 5.2 second run. It was enough for Potter to believe he earned the weeklong win with the highest average time of 10.6 seconds.

