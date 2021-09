WASHINGTON (CBS SF/CNN) — A North Bay congressman has introduced a bill to abolish the U.S. Space Force, a day after the newest branch of the military unveiled new uniform prototypes. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) introduced the No Militarization of Space Act as Congress moves to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual bill that authorizes funding for the Pentagon. Former President Donald Trump established the Space Force in 2019, creating the newest military service and the first new service since the US Air Force was created in 1947. Supporters of the move pointed to the need for developing...

