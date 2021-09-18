As school rolls back into session, it’s important to set your kids up for success technologically. Below are a few tech tips to get started!. Think about how much of your child’s time will be on the computer. In some cases, such as students who are continuing school virtually, it may be worth it to get accessories like a keyboard or headset to best equip them. For younger kids, a protective case may be beneficial to keep expensive gear protected, especially if they are taking their device to and from school.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO