ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – In the team’s first ever meeting with fellow engineering institution Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the Trine University football team came up just short of a fourth quarter comeback and would drop their home opener by the score of 31-30. The Thunder would win the coin toss and defer to the second half, with the Fightin’ Engineers taking the opening drive on offense. After some initial success moving the ball, Rose-Hulman went for it on fourth and three at the 44 yardline in Trine’s half of the field. The Thunder defense came up with the first of many stops in the contest, recording their first turnover of the game.

