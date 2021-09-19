Beware the buzz

Sometimes you get a lesson in nature that you could have lived your entire life without needing to know. This week I got a lesson in wasp stings. It was a painful lesson. On Sunday, while Chuck was keeping the scoreboard for the Colts, in his 38th year, (he has never missed a home game) I decided to take down the three totes of fall decor from the top of the garage. I had pumpkins and acorns and foliage and florals and candles and well, you get the picture. It was all over our living room.