This article originally appeared on the NRDC Expert Blog. It’s well known that cutting carbon emissions is necessary to achieve a clean and safe future. That’s because carbon dioxide (CO2) — a potent greenhouse gas — makes up 75 percent of the human-caused emissions currently accelerating climate change. One proposal for reducing CO2 is "carbon capture and storage," also known as "carbon capture and sequestration" or CCS. CCS is a technology that captures CO2 at the point of its release (the "smokestack") and stores it securely underground in carefully selected geologic reservoirs where it will stay out of the atmosphere.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO