TV Schedules

Hulu’s October, 2021 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and season premieres.
Among the originals is the series premiere of Dopesick starring Michael Keaton on October 13. In terms of season premieres, Hulu will offer the new season’s episodes of ‘SNL’ every Saturday, starting October 3. And speaking of catalog titles, the service has 10 popular Star Trek films dropping October 1.
See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in October.
October 1
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Air Force One
Ali
The Bachelorette (S13)
Big Sky (season premiere)
Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween
Boxcar Bertha
Cake (season premiere)
Cedar Rapids
Chasing Papi
Class
Clifford
Clockstoppers
Code 46
Crimson Tide
Date Night
Dead of Winter
Diary of...
