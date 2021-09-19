CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Anderson is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the White Sox

Cover picture for the articleTim Anderson is not in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Tim Anderson returned off the injured list from a hamstring injury earlier this week and has been eased back into the lineup. The White Sox have no reason to rush Anderson as they hold a 12 game lead over Cleveland in the American League Central and are 7.5 games behind the Rays for home-field advantage in the American League. The Sox look to be on a collision course to face the Astros in the Divisional round of the playoffs. As for Anderson, the plan was for him to play every other day once activated, and while he did play back to back on Thursday and Friday, the Sox didn’t feel he was ready to play three games in a row.

