CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

UPDATE: Maxim Group Starts 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Maxim Group analyst Naz Rahman initiates coverage on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) with a Buy rating and a price target of $11.00. The analyst commented:. 180 Life...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Scientific Games (SGMS), Endeavor Group (EDR) Both Gain on $1.2B OpenBet Deal

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained nearly 6% after-hours Monday after the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell OpenBet, its Sports Betting business, to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) for $1.2 billion, out of which $1 billion in cash and $200 million in Endeavor Class A common stock.
GAMBLING
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Otonomo Techonologies (OTMO) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews initiates coverage on Otonomo Techonologies (NASDAQ: OTMO) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Physician Survey on IV Korsuva Offers Encouraging Feedback - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating and $30.00 price target on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) after conducting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atnf#180 Life Sciences Corp#Tnf#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Pocd#Sma
StreetInsider.com

Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) NDR Confirms Investment Thesis with 4 Points - Cowen

Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman reiterated an Outperform rating and $305.00 price target on Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ: LFUS) noting 4 reasons ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities initiates coverage on Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a price target of $30.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) at Buy

UBS analyst Andrew Mok initiates coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
StreetInsider.com

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Update 'Reinvigorates Confidence' - B.Riley

B.Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating and $108.00 price target on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Fortinet (FTNT) at Buy

Stifel analyst Adam C. Borg initiates coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Awakn Life Sciences to Present at the Oppenheimer and Maxim Group September Investor Conferences

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company with clinical operations developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, will present in the following upcoming September investor conferences.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Starts The Pennant Group (PNTG) at Buy

Stifel analyst Tao Qiu initiates coverage on The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Celsius Holdings (CELH) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Kevin Grundy initiates coverage on Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Starts Dermata Therapeutics In (DRMA) at Buy

Maxim Group initiates coverage on Dermata Therapeutics In (NASDAQ: DRMA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $9.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Dermata Therapeutics In click here. For more ratings news on Dermata Therapeutics In click here. Shares of Dermata Therapeutics In closed...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Buy Post-Spin

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform’s multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time “on” the business rather than “in” the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $314 at Cowen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $314.00 (from $255.00) while maintaining an Outperform rating. The analyst commented, "ZS F4Q21 results exceeded Street's...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) PT Raised to $48 at Canaccord Genuity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) to $48.00 (from $38.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 9/28

Companies with non-deal roadshows or company visits/marketing with sell-side today:Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) KeyBanc ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and we are dedicated to improving patient lives. Our innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, hallux valgus (bunions), hammertoe, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, charcot foot and orthobiologics. To treat these painful, debilitating or even life-threatening conditions, we provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that includes surgical implants and disposables, as well as surgical instrumentation. Our broad suite of surgical solutions comprises 72 product systems, including approximately 8,700 SKUs to help fit the specific needs of each patient and procedure. We design each of our products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent and reproducible. We believe our passion, expertise, and exclusive focus in the foot and ankle market has allowed us to better understand the needs of our patients and physicians, which has enabled us to create innovations and enhanced solutions that disrupt and transform the foot and ankle market. As a result, we have experienced significant growth and momentum in our business."
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy