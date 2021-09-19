Heels Season 1 Episode 6

The sixth episode of Heels is set to premiere this Sunday night on Starz, and in an exclusive clip provided to ComicBook we see the fallout of the closing moments from last week. For those who missed it, Episode 5 saw a chaotic scene unfold as Crystal (Kelli Berglund) decided to change up her storyline with Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) but cutting her own promo, enraging both Ace and Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) in the ring. Ace's anger resulted in him deliberately injuring Bobby Pin (Trey Tucker), forcing him to be carried out on a stretcher. With the ring empty, Wild Bill Hancock (Chris Bauer) emerged and cut a surprise promo of his own, calling out both Jack and Ace to a three-way ladder match for the DWL Championship at the upcoming South Georgia State Fair. Both the promo and the match were made without Jack's approval, and by the time he found out it was too late.
