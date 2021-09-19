CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Rust Season 1 Episode 2

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee is driving through the Fort Pitt tunnel. I belive she's going in the wrong direction to go toward West Virginia. Del has returned to the office with the evidence, which he puts into a contacts case in his desk drawer. Lee has arrived home, and it's a mess. Dirty...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Review: 'American Rust' shows off Western Pa., takes its time on a murder mystery

Let’s get one thing straight right off the top: “American Rust” is not “Mare of Westtown.”. It’s natural for viewers who enjoyed HBO’s hit miniseries “Mare of Easttown” to compare the Kate Winslet vehicle set in the Philadelphia suburbs to the Western Pennsylvania-set Showtime series that debuts Sunday at 10 p.m. Like “Mare,” “American Rust” strives to capture the feel of this region — in this case, the fictional small town of Buell — from its topography to its struggling residents. They’re also both character dramas disguised as murder mysteries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘American Rust’: Please Save Jeff Daniels From This Rust Belt Nightmare

Jeff Daniels is so reliably great that he can make just about any material sing, and that fact is put to the test by American Rust, a nine-part drama destined to be unfavorably compared to Mare of Easttown. Like HBO’s limited series, Showtime’s handsome but inert saga (based on Philipp Meyer’s 2009 novel of the same name) concerns a small-town Pennsylvania cop, a puzzling homicide involving many intertwined locals, and an atmosphere of grim rural misery and despair, much of it wrought from a drug epidemic that plagues its inhabitants—including, to some extent, its protagonist. A murder mystery populated by working-class folks dealing with various traumas while hanging out in cozy dive bars, around crackling campfires, and amidst dilapidated buildings, it’s a familiar song sung in an even more familiar key—save, that is, for those few moments when its star interjects some unique personality into the proceedings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 9

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 9, the tension was at an all-time high when the pair learned more about Max's alter ego's nefarious plan. Meanwhile, Michael was worried about Alex after recent events, but did he manage to get through to him?. Elsewhere, Isobel found a big piece...
ROSWELL, NM
TV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 8

Carmel thinks Masha has always dismissed her. We learn Carmel was the shooter years ago and is the stalker. Masha wants to teach her self-forgiveness. The Marconi family learned from Lars that Masha wants to travel with them so she can connect with her late daughter, Tatiana. Carmel is frightened...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil
TV Fanatic

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Review: Blind Spots

I've had a love-hate relationship with Supergirl over the years, but when I heard Azie Tesfai would be co-writing Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12, I was immediately interested again. Thankfully, "Blind Spots" was one of my favorite episodes of the series, thanks to the deep dive into Kelly Olsen as...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#American Rust Season 1#Da#Kk#Nikes#Reunited
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 1 Review: Mayday

That was certainly a nail-biter. We weren't sure if everyone would make it out alive for the first few minutes of Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 1. And just when it seemed like they were in the clear, Cruz was down for the count. We really couldn't be sure if...
CHICAGO, IL
Tell-Tale TV

American Horror Story: Double Feature Review: Winter Kills (Season 10 Episode 6)

Ursula and Alma enact their final plan on American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 6, “Winter Kills.”. American Horror Story: Double Feature delivers an anticlimactic season finale for Red Tide, leaving more questions and plot holes than conclusions. “Winter Kills” has exciting moments, such as having the flesh...
AUSTIN, TX
TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10 Review: No Weddings and a Funeral

In the wake of the sudden passing of Rebecca's father, Ted and Rebecca reckon with the past. It causes Nate, Keeley, and Jamie to rethink their present circumstances, and it could bring down AFC Richmond's future. With Ted Lasso Season 2 coming to a close, we kind of find ourselves...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Adidas
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: ‘Cardi Tries…Latin American Food’ [Season 2 / Episode 2]

Cardi B has re-upped with Facebook for another season of her show ‘Cardi Tries _____.’. The Messenger series (which is executive produced by the star alongside Jesse Collins) sees her trying her hand at new skills outside of her Hip-Hop rooting. From lacing up to become a ballerina, firefighter, car racer, teacher, and more.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 18

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 18, Sutton's break went from bad to worse, leading to a wild turn of events. Meanwhile, Kyle and Kathy got a luxurious suite, but had to confront the elephant in the room:. Erika. Elsewhere, Crystal's event ruffled a few feathers.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy