Chinese Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on First Gameplay

Watch 18 minutes of gameplay from the Chinese soulslike game modeled after Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Independent studio Leenzee Games published the first gameplay trailer of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, a soulslike game, whose story is set in the dark far-east setting of imperial China. The game is powered by Unreal Engine and despite the early stage of development it looks really promising. Immediately you can watch the inspiration with such titles as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and the appearance of the interface in the video looks like pulled straight out of the first one. For some unknown reason the devs placed the teaser at the very end of the video, so it's worth watching it first (16:53).