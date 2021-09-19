Widespread voting irregularities mar second day of Russian elections

Ukraine’s parliament has passed a law to limit the influence of oligarchs on politics – one day after a failed bid to kill a top aide of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy was carried out. The leader said he believed the assassination attempt was triggered by the country’s ongoing reform. Mr Zelensky added in a statement it is “necessary” to protect the country from powerful businessmen who have “corrupted” its political system for decades. However, his opponents say they are fearful the measure will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president's hands.The law, which passed a first reading in...

