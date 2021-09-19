CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USC rallies to rout Washington State in big debuts for Jaxson Dart, Donte Williams

By Ryan Kartje, Los Angeles Times
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. — On the first Saturday of a new era, a steady rain fell over the rolling hills of the Palouse. For USC, at the end of a long, emotional week, it was fitting imagery. Here was a chance to start anew, to wash away all that came before under Clay Helton, to salvage a season already slipping from its grasp. All week, Donte Williams preached the importance of moving forward, and here, in a driving downpour, was the chance to follow through on the promise of their new interim coach.

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Interim head coach Donte Williams releases message to USC faithful

After being announced as USC’s interim head coach following Clay Helton’s firing, Donte Williams posted a message to his team and USC fans. “My mind for this program right now is not even Saturday,” Williams said. “It’s about today. It’s about doing everything the right way. Whether that was academics, whether that’s how we meet, whether that’s how we practice. Everything we do, do it the best in the nation. I want to make sure we are the best in the way that we conduct our business here on a day-to-day operation. So it hasn’t changed, it’s still a ‘1-0’ mantra but it’s a 1-0 mantra about today. Not about tomorrow, not about the game on Saturday about today. So that’s my message to the team. I’m not focused on the future, I’m focused on right now, this second with this team.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Whittier Daily News

USC’s Donte Williams making history, juggling new responsibilities

LOS ANGELES — Before he was a Trojan, before he was even a coach, Donte Williams was just a defensive back starting the next stage of his life at Pasadena City College in 2002. Every time Williams stepped foot in the athletics facility, looking down at him and all the...
PASADENA, CA
Sports Illustrated

Former Oregon Assistant Donte Williams Named Interim Coach at USC

Former Oregon Cornerbacks Coach Donte Williams has been named the interim head coach at USC following the school announcing that it had parted ways with Head Coach Clay Helton Monday. "I'm confident that as our interim head coach Donte Williams gives us a higher probability for success the remainder of...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
San Francisco Chronicle

Can Donte Williams restore luster to USC's football program?

LOS ANGELES — Relationships have been Donte Williams’ stock in trade, his ability to connect with recruits and their families making him one of the most sought-after assistant coaches in the Pac-12. After the firing of head coach Clay Helton on Monday, Williams will try to use those same bonds to salvage USC’s season, and perhaps leave athletic director Mike Bohn with a difficult decision to make as the Trojans search for a leader.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Jt Daniels
USA Today

10 key questions surrounding Jaxson Dart-Kedon Slovis QB room at USC

First things first: Some fans said there’s no controversy at USC regarding the starting quarterback position. Come on, folks! This is a controversy. It’s always a controversy when a “Wally Pipp” situation comes up. (If you don’t get that reference, look up Wally Pipp on Google or in a baseball...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#American Football#Pullman#Cougars
Long Beach Press-Telegram

USC to keep open QB competition this week after Jaxson Dart’s emergence

Donte Williams wants to instill a sense of competition, accountability and urgency within the USC football program as the new interim head coach. Providence presented him Saturday with the perfect opportunity to make a real statement about those intentions. Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis left the game against Washington State in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
247Sports

Jaxson Dart: USC QB celebrates win with tweet

After an impressive outing on Saturday that ended in a blowout win over Washington State, USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has a message for his team and Trojan fans. Dart took to Twitter on Saturday night to share the message. “1-0 on the week,” Dart wrote in his tweet. “Love this...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Donte Williams addresses Jaxson Dart absence from USC practice

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart was absent from USC’s practice on Tuesday “dealing with a couple things,” according to interim head coach Donte Williams. “Right now, he wasn’t here today. Today was pretty much Kedon (Slovis) and Miller (Moss) and I’m happy to talk about those two,” Williams told media after practice on Tuesday. “He just wasn’t here today right now so he’s dealing with a couple things.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC QB Jaxson Dart Questionable For Week 4?

The quarterback competition at USC might be on hold, as the Trojans were without freshman QB Jaxson Dart during Tuesday's practice. Dart did not practice on Tuesday after sustaining a knee injury in Pullman, Washington on Saturday. The Utah native was injured in the second quarter but still managed to finish the game. The young gunslinger helped lead USC to a 45-14 victory over the Cougars, and stepped in for starter Kedon Slovis who went down with a neck injury in the first quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy