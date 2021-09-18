THQ Nordic's New Announcements: 28 Games Await Reveal

THQ Nordic's presentation did not show all the games prepared by the publisher. The company has 28 games in store that are still waiting to be announced. THQ Nordic's presentation is over, but this is by no means the end of attractions prepared by the publisher. At the end of the show the company announced that the six games revealed yesterday are only a small part of the projects prepared by the studio. This was later confirmed in a post on Twitter: THQ Nordic has 42 titles in development, 28 of which are still a secret.