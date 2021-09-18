Snapshots: Canucks, Brown, Warner
The Canucks remain a team to watch for with training camp fast approaching with their two prominent unsigned players in defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson. Speaking with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, GM Jim Benning indicated that “there’s no angry sides” as they continue to talk either every day or every second day. Vancouver has enough cap room to potentially sign one of the two to a long-term contract and the other a bridge deal but MacIntyre reports that at this point, short-term contracts for both are the current focus. With both being represented by CAA, the discussions are basically intertwined. Benning expressed a desire to have both stars signed before training camp starts so agreements will need to be in place soon for that to happen.www.prohockeyrumors.com
