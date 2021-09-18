CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapshots: Canucks, Brown, Warner

By Brian La Rose
Cover picture for the articleThe Canucks remain a team to watch for with training camp fast approaching with their two prominent unsigned players in defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Pettersson. Speaking with Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, GM Jim Benning indicated that “there’s no angry sides” as they continue to talk either every day or every second day. Vancouver has enough cap room to potentially sign one of the two to a long-term contract and the other a bridge deal but MacIntyre reports that at this point, short-term contracts for both are the current focus. With both being represented by CAA, the discussions are basically intertwined. Benning expressed a desire to have both stars signed before training camp starts so agreements will need to be in place soon for that to happen.

Senators Re-Sign Logan Brown

The Senators have taken care of one of their remaining restricted free agents, announcing the signing of center Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract pays the league minimum of $750K in the NHL and $100K in the AHL. GM Pierre Dorion released the following statement about the move:
Canucks Storylines To Watch During Training Camp

We are just a few short weeks away before training camp is underway for the 2021-22 NHL regular season. There has been an endless amount of news and excitement over the course of the offseason. Whether it’s blockbuster trades, the expansion draft of the Seattle Kraken, free agency, or franchise player standoffs with their current organizations. While things begin to settle and players start making their way to their respective cities, there will be a few storylines to watch during the Vancouver Canucks camp.
Canucks Conversation signs Harman Dayal of The Athletic

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Harman Dayal of The Athletic has joined the Canucks Conversation podcast — the official podcast of CanucksArmy — as a regular contributor. Harman will be a host on every second Saturday episode each month, beginning with today’s episode — Episode 194 “Dayal’s Debut”...
Canucks: Games to look forward to in the 2021-22 season

VANCOUVER, BC - MAY 03: J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck during NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on April 16, 2021 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) Training camp for the Vancouver Canucks is less than two weeks away...
Canucks Fans Have Plenty of Reasons to Be Excited for This Season

With the free agency period starting to settle down, and restricted free agents (RFAs) slowly getting locked up to new deals, the anticipation for both the players and fans for the start of the 2021-22 season is growing. There will be players returning to their old teams, and others who will don the jersey of a new one. Some coming back from injury, while some are looking for redemption.
Elias Pettersson
Jim Benning
Quinn Hughes
Logan Brown
Snapshots: Fantilli, Avalanche, Tocchet

Everyone wants a piece of top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, even those who probably don’t have a reasonable shot at him. The Ontario native made his development plans clear when he spurned the OHL for the USHL and then solidified his intent by committing to the University of Michigan last month. However, at least one team back home in Ontario is still hoping that he changes his mind. The North Bay Battalion have announced that they have acquired the OHL rights to Fantilli from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a package of picks. While most of the selections are conditional, Saginaw will at least land a 2022 sixth-round pick outright (not to mention the 2022 compensatory first-rounder already heading their way based on Fantilli’s “defected status.) Should North Bay’s gamble pay off, the Spirit would receive a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick if Fantilli plays an OHL game in 2023-24 and an additional 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick if he plays any earlier. With Fantilli expected to join the Michigan Wolverines next year, it is highly unlikely that Saginaw will receive all four conditional picks. However, if the NCAA does not go as planned or if Fantilli decides to turn pro immediately after being drafted but is reassigned to the OHL, there is a slight chance that they could land those second-rounders. In reality though, Fantilli will likely shine at the college level and either be on an NHL roster or leading Michigan for one last season in 2023-24. The big scoring center is still worth the risk for North Bay, but the odds of a payoff are low.
Eddie Lack on what Canucks' rookie camp is like

Sept. 17: Hour 4 – The Friday Quiz goes to extra innings. The boys sneak their NFL Week 2 preview into another edition of the Friday Quiz, where Sat and Randip are all tied up at the end of regulation, forcing Quizmaster Dan to take the game to Name That Tune overtime. And Doug Farrar of USA Today’s Touchdown Wire joins the show to preview the Seahawks’ […]
Snapshots: Hertl, Penguins, Forsberg

Tomas Hertl’s comments earlier this month which expressed some uncertainty about his long-term future with the team have thrust him into trade speculation. For the time being, it seems likely he’ll start the season and he and the Sharks will re-assess things from there. However, if San Jose opted to trade him, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic examined (subscription link) what the framework of a potential deal might look like. He suggests that San Jose’s preference likely wouldn’t just be draft picks but that adding a top prospect that’s a little closer to being NHL-ready – one that fits the timeline of their recent top selections – would likely be a goal for GM Doug Wilson. Hertl carries a $5.625MM AAV for this coming season and stands to earn considerably more on his next contract and if they opt to set that high of a price point whenever the decision is made to move on, an extension may need to be part of the trade in order to justify the higher acquisition cost for the other team.
Snapshots: Bozak, Kesler, Reynolds

There are a handful of experienced NHL veterans still out on the market, with one being 35-year-old Tyler Bozak. The 2019 Stanley Cup champion is still one of the best faceoff men in the league and is a legitimate option down the middle of the ice. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that clubs expect Bozak to make a final decision in the next few days, and wonders if the Pittsburgh Penguins may be one of them given the injuries to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
Canucks Forgotten Ones: Esa Tikkanen

Over their 50-year history, the Vancouver Canucks have had many players come through the doors of Rogers Arena and the Pacific Coliseum. It’s hard to remember them all, especially when they are more well-known in another jersey. In this series, we are going to look back at some former NHLers that played for the Canucks, but do not come to mind as such when we think of their NHL careers.
Five questions facing Vancouver Canucks

Signing Pettersson, Hughes, improving power play among issues. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Vancouver Canucks:. 1. Can they bounce back after a last-place finish in the Scotia North Division?. The Canucks were...
Canucks’ Players to Watch at Rookie Camp

The camp will include multiple rookies from a first-round draft pick to late-round draft picks and even players on AHL contracts. There will be quite a few players for Canucks fans to watch out for this Friday. Vasili Podkolzin. The biggest name on the list is the 2019 first-round pick,...
Snapshots: Turner, Tkachuk, Humitz

Hockey fans across the United States are going to see things a little differently this season after the league reached broadcast agreements with TNT and ESPN earlier this year. After previous announcements and leaks about who would be leading the TNT coverage, the network released the full game and studio lineup for the 2021-22 season today. At the top of the list is Wayne Gretzky, but he’ll be joined by quite the cast. The other studio analysts will be Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet and Paul Bissonnette, certainly bringing an Arizona Coyotes flair to the broadcast.
RFA profile: Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson burst onto the scene in 2018-19, immediately becoming a top-line player on the Canucks. He has been a fixture in that role since then, putting him in line for a substantial raise once he signs his second contract which should be at some point over the next few weeks with training camps fast approaching.
Canucks: More on fifth round pick Jonathan Myrenberg

The Vancouver Canucks had an interesting draft order this year. As many fans painfully remember, the team entered the 2021 NHL Entry Draft without a first round pick for the second consecutive season, after dealing theirs to the Arizona Coyotes in a blockbuster deal. Not the end of the world for the Canucks, especially when you look back on some of the league’s best superstars that have emerged out of later rounds, but still another opportunity for Jim Benning and co. to carry more pressure on their shoulders.
NHL Rumors: Senators, Islanders, Canucks, Blackhawks, Oilers…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matthew Tkachuk is not delivering good news when it comes to the status of negotiations between his brother Brady and the Ottawa Senators. Meanwhile, there are reports that Zdeno Chara is close to signing with the New York Islanders. Marc-Andre Fleury is hinting at retiring after this season ends and how is the relationship holding up between the Vancouver Canucks and RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, what is the logic behind the Edmonton Oilers one-year extension with Kailer Yamamoto?
Canucks’ 2011 Draft Remains Worst in Franchise History

10 years ago, the Vancouver Canucks drafted what some consider the worst class in franchise history. The 2011 NHL Entry Draft saw the team make eight selections, resulting in a total of 74 regular season games played with the franchise. Here is who the Canucks drafted, how their careers ended up and who they could have drafted instead.
