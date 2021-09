During his nine-year reign as artistic director of Artists Repertory Theatre, Dámaso Rodríguez has often embraced the seemingly impossible. “Take the play Everybody—its five roles are going to be assigned by lottery every night, because it’s central to the metaphor of the play,” Rodríguez says. “Branden Jacobs Jenkins, the playwright, is just saying, ‘Do you dare do this play, this idea that I have?’”