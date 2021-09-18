Kristoffer Ventura comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship
Kristoffer Ventura hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ventura finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.www.pgatour.com
