Kristoffer Ventura comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO