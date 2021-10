SMU Escapes LA Tech With Walk-Off Hail Mary to Remain Undefeated. No time left on the clock? No problem for SMU. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai scrambled behind the offensive line as the final five seconds ticked away on the game clock, Louisiana Tech defenders trying to close in. As time expired, Mordecai rolled to his left and launched a 33-yard Hail Mary to a crowded end zone. The ball was batted away before landing into the hands of Reggie Roberson Jr.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO