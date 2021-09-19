CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Wayne Joseph Anderson, 81

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWayne Joseph Anderson of Rollins took his last flight on July 25, 2021, at the age of 81. Born on June 25, 1940, to Reverend Oscar and Nina Olson Anderson in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Wayne was the second oldest of four children – David Anderson (who passed in 2000), Lois and Roselyn. His mother died during childbirth and his father married Ing Nesheim when he was 2 years old.

dailyinterlake.com

thecitizenonline.com

Wayne Banycky

Wayne Banycky of Clarkston passed away at 65 on September 11, 2021. He was born in Pontiac to Marian and Jack Banycky. Wayne loved the outdoors, golfing, hunting and fishing was when he was the happiest. Over his lifetime he followed the rodeo circuit as a bareback bronc and bull rider for a few years, then guided elk hunts in Montana to owning a roofing company and then a landscape company.
CLARKSTON, MI
The Dominion Post

Joseph Zarilla

Joseph Zarilla Jr., 56, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He passed peacefully at the Mon Health Medical Center. Joseph was born June 11, 1965, in New Castle, Pa., a son to Joseph Zarilla Sr. and Genevieve Antuono-Casbero. Joseph was a graduate of Union High School in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Inter Lake

Adam Fredrick Topp, 36

Adam Fredrick Topp, 36, of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, in Kalispell. Adam was born May 18, 1985 in Spokane to Douglas Topp and Faith Smith. From an early age Adam loved to be outdoors and spending time doing various activities with his friends and family. One such memory that his father has of him was taking him to an Oakland A’s game at Oakland Coliseum and getting to see his favorite pitcher, Dennis Eckersley, pitching when he was 10 years old. Another memory of Adam was taking him over the Golden Gate bridge for the first time. Adam also loved visiting Sea World at Vallejo, California, driving up the Oregon coast, and stopping at a petting zoo. His first trip out of the country was to Canada to visit Fairmont Hot Springs with his friend Spencer. While in junior high, he was also part of the junior ROTC program. He also obtained his GED as an adult.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Edward James Guy, 96

Edward James Guy was born June 24, 1925, in Kansas City, Kansas. He graduated from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago and later specialized in anesthesiology at the University of Iowa. He spent two years in Korea from 1951 to 1953 as an Army surgeon caring for wounded soldiers at a battalion aid station before they were transferred further from the front line to a MASH unit. He received the bronze star for administering aid while under fire. He said this was just part of being an Army surgeon near the battle lines.
OBITUARIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Asher Joseph Gearity

Asher Joseph Gearity will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Asher is the son of Scott Gearity of Shaker Heights and Suzann Moskowitz of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Jacob, Elijah and Gabriella. He is the grandson of Michael and Erika Moskowitz of Beachwood, John Gearity of Cleveland, and Lauree Pearlman Gearity, of blessed memory. Asher attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys soccer and swimming. For his mitzvah project, Asher volunteered at the Friendship Circle of Cleveland and Safety Town.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
tecumsehchieftain.com

WAYNE JACOBSEN

WAYNE JACOBSEN of Tecumseh received a Quilt of Valor on August 20, 2021 from Erica Albers of the Blue Star Mothers of Nebraska, Chapter 1 of Nebraska City. He entered the U.S. Army in April 1956 and was discharged in February 1958. He spent 1 year and 4 months overseas during the Korean Conflict.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Daily Inter Lake

Conor William Graham, 22

Conor William Graham was welcomed into this world on Sept. 1, 1999, by his parents Shane W. and Julie E. Graham, as well as his big brother Quinten and a host of eagerly waiting family and friends. A handsome and exceedingly charming child, Conor attended grade school at Elrod Elementary...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

0919 biz newsmakers

• HANDMADE MONTANA, of Polson, won the Retailer of the Year Award at the 2021 Made in Montana Tradeshow in Helena. Each year, Montana retailers are nominated by their communities and across the state to receive this prestigious award. Located on Main Street in Polson, handMADE Montana store sells over...
POLSON, MT
Daily Inter Lake

With hands tied, Montana officials issue public health plea

HELENA (AP) — Health officials in both Missoula and Bozeman are begging Montana residents to wear masks indoors and get vaccinated as hospitals face increasing strain and the state remains without any statewide health mandates. Officials in Bozeman and Missoula lamented their inability to implement public health restrictions to limit...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

UM study explores vaccine hesitancy in Montana

MISSOULA – As the Delta variant grips the nation, understanding the “why” behind Montanans choosing to get vaccinated – or not – is the topic of a National Institutes of Health grant to the University of Montana’s Center for Population Health Research. Led by Sophia Newcomer, assistant professor of epidemiology...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Local harriers fare well at Mountain West Classic

MISSOULA — As usual, Idaho and Washington runners cut a wide swath at the Mountain West Classic cross country meet held Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course, but Montana harriers — and those from the Flathead Valley — had some excellent times. Sam Ells of Glacier stood out...
SPORTS
Daily Inter Lake

​​MTPR’s Annie Garde to retire;“Pea Green Boat” will continue

The longtime host of Montana Public Radio’s children’s programs “The Pea Green Boat” and “The Children’s Corner” has announced her retirement. Annie Garde, who took over hosting and producing duties in 2003, will be stepping down after her final broadcasts Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9. “It’s been a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Inter Lake

Montana Covid hospitalizations near 400, more Guard deployed

HELENA (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday he will deploy National Guard soldiers to help overburdened hospital staff in Great Falls, as Montana's rising Covid-19 hospitalizations near 400 and a southwestern Montana hospital reports crisis standards of care are imminent. Gianforte approved a request for 20 National Guard members...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Ethen Samuel Phelps

Ethen Samuel Phelps left this world Sept. 19, 2021, in a similar way in which he arrived — quietly, surrounded in love by his family. While his arrival brought smiles and laughter, his passing has brought great sorrow and pain. His presence was so powerfully life giving and his absence is so powerfully heartbreaking.
MUSIC
Daily Inter Lake

Body recovered, half-brother sought around Yellowstone lake

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Rescue crews in Yellowstone National Park recovered the body of a 67-year-old Washington state man and searched around a lake Tuesday for his half-brother after the pair failed to return from a backcountry canoe trip. A 10-person ground crew was walking the shoreline of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MY 103.5

Hunter Finds GoPro in Wyoming; Discovers Unbelievable Video

Last week, a Laramie, Wyoming man found a GoPro while archery hunting. Once he returned to camp, he plugged the device in to charge the battery. On Tuesday, Dylan Schilt shared details about the experience on his Facebook page. He assumes the GoPro was lost by a snowmobile, and that it had been there for quite a while. After charging the battery, Schilt decided to check out some of the stored footage, and couldn't believe his eyes.
WYOMING STATE

