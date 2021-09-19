David Garth Robertson, 83
“If you eat popcorn, it will give you dandruff.” I believed this well into my 20s and is just one example of dad’s ridiculous sense of humor. His stories were so well spun, he’d be wealthy if this were still a profession. He would sneak away with us and get chocolate malts when we were little and say “don’t tell your mom,” and sing Neil Diamond to cheer us up. I always knew I could find him at the end of the day somewhere around the house reading a book. If you didn’t know David Robertson, you missed out!dailyinterlake.com
