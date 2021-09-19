David Garth Robertson, 83

Adam Fredrick Topp, 36, of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, in Kalispell. Adam was born May 18, 1985 in Spokane to Douglas Topp and Faith Smith. From an early age Adam loved to be outdoors and spending time doing various activities with his friends and family. One such memory that his father has of him was taking him to an Oakland A’s game at Oakland Coliseum and getting to see his favorite pitcher, Dennis Eckersley, pitching when he was 10 years old. Another memory of Adam was taking him over the Golden Gate bridge for the first time. Adam also loved visiting Sea World at Vallejo, California, driving up the Oregon coast, and stopping at a petting zoo. His first trip out of the country was to Canada to visit Fairmont Hot Springs with his friend Spencer. While in junior high, he was also part of the junior ROTC program. He also obtained his GED as an adult.

