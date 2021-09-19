CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Garth Robertson, 83

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If you eat popcorn, it will give you dandruff.” I believed this well into my 20s and is just one example of dad’s ridiculous sense of humor. His stories were so well spun, he’d be wealthy if this were still a profession. He would sneak away with us and get chocolate malts when we were little and say “don’t tell your mom,” and sing Neil Diamond to cheer us up. I always knew I could find him at the end of the day somewhere around the house reading a book. If you didn’t know David Robertson, you missed out!

Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, Dies at 89

Daily Inter Lake

Conor William Graham, 22

Conor William Graham was welcomed into this world on Sept. 1, 1999, by his parents Shane W. and Julie E. Graham, as well as his big brother Quinten and a host of eagerly waiting family and friends. A handsome and exceedingly charming child, Conor attended grade school at Elrod Elementary...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Wayne Joseph Anderson, 81

Wayne Joseph Anderson of Rollins took his last flight on July 25, 2021, at the age of 81. Born on June 25, 1940, to Reverend Oscar and Nina Olson Anderson in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Wayne was the second oldest of four children – David Anderson (who passed in 2000), Lois and Roselyn. His mother died during childbirth and his father married Ing Nesheim when he was 2 years old.
OBITUARIES
Adam Fredrick Topp, 36

Adam Fredrick Topp, 36, of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, in Kalispell. Adam was born May 18, 1985 in Spokane to Douglas Topp and Faith Smith. From an early age Adam loved to be outdoors and spending time doing various activities with his friends and family. One such memory that his father has of him was taking him to an Oakland A’s game at Oakland Coliseum and getting to see his favorite pitcher, Dennis Eckersley, pitching when he was 10 years old. Another memory of Adam was taking him over the Golden Gate bridge for the first time. Adam also loved visiting Sea World at Vallejo, California, driving up the Oregon coast, and stopping at a petting zoo. His first trip out of the country was to Canada to visit Fairmont Hot Springs with his friend Spencer. While in junior high, he was also part of the junior ROTC program. He also obtained his GED as an adult.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Ethen Samuel Phelps

Ethen Samuel Phelps left this world Sept. 19, 2021, in a similar way in which he arrived — quietly, surrounded in love by his family. While his arrival brought smiles and laughter, his passing has brought great sorrow and pain. His presence was so powerfully life giving and his absence is so powerfully heartbreaking.
