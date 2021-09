This current stampede to enter the U.S. needs far better control. The U.S.A. had a rough start but those hardy folks did not run to Canada or Mexico, they stood firm and changed things. Minutemen typified the mentality of those early Americans and they grabbed their weapons to defend a cause then took time off to harvest their crops and attend to necessary duties, yet managed to change from within. Our current infrastructure, roads, power, truck deliveries, emergency services etc. all are fragile and result from disciplined citizenry and dedicated hard work. Emigrants might better go home and fix their own country and its infrastructure!

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO