The hardships some households are facing due to the collection of historic tax credit overpayments must be reduced, a charity has said.StepChange Debt Charity said some people are unable to pay for essentials.Tax credit overpayments are among the debts collected through deductions from Universal Credit following a previous agreement between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).According to StepChange’s survey data, 98% of clients experiencing such deductions struggle to cope, and 59% borrow to cover the shortfall.Nearly nine in 10 (89%) clients surveyed had a payment taken which they could not afford.We depend...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO