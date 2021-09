Suicide is complicated. It’s difficult for most of us to fathom the deep despair that accompanies such a final, fatal act, and it’s even more difficult to talk about. Yet here we are in the Flathead Valley, where seven local teens ages 15 to 19 have died by suicide over the past year. Nationwide, suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, adolescents and young adults ages 10 to 24.