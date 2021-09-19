Matt Hurley, 27

Jeffrey Thomas Rajkowski, 68, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Dad was born to Tony Rajkowski and Margie (Bemboom) Rajkowski on Sept. 5, 1953, and grew up on a dairy farm in Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. As a middle child of seven, he learned how to work hard and fend for himself against three older brothers. He often told stories alongside his brothers of the adventures and altercations that gave the Rajkowski brothers a reputation. One such memory was the time Dad tried to Tarzan his way up a barn loft rope just as fast as his little brother, Tim, was untying it at the top intentionally dropping Dad to a broken arm. Dad graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1971 and then continued his education at SCSU, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in photo engineering technology in 1976. In his yearbook, he was dubbed “Mr. Irresistible.” Dad loved photography and canoeing and took many beautiful photos of his Yukon River travels, and the animals and plant life of the wild, northwest mountains. Shortly after managing a photography shop in Cambridge, Minnesota, Dad packed up his Ford Pinto and adventured out to Montana where he got a job on Big Mountain. It was 1980.

