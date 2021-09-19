CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Matt Hurley, 27

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heavens are a lot brighter now. Matt Hurley, 27 years young, was taken from us far too early in life on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Matt was larger than life and lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his parents Dave and Jennifer Hurley, his fiance Jill...

dailyinterlake.com

Daily Inter Lake

Donna Roth

Donna passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at BeeHive Homes in Kalispell with her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren by her side. Born in 1935 to Harry Roland and Ora Belle Evans in Caldwell, Idaho, Donna grew up with sisters Elsie Waterman, Faye Guay and brother Ron Evans. Donna graduated from Caldwell High School and attended the College of Idaho.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Jeffrey Thomas Rajkowski, 68

Jeffrey Thomas Rajkowski, 68, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Dad was born to Tony Rajkowski and Margie (Bemboom) Rajkowski on Sept. 5, 1953, and grew up on a dairy farm in Mayhew Lake, Minnesota. As a middle child of seven, he learned how to work hard and fend for himself against three older brothers. He often told stories alongside his brothers of the adventures and altercations that gave the Rajkowski brothers a reputation. One such memory was the time Dad tried to Tarzan his way up a barn loft rope just as fast as his little brother, Tim, was untying it at the top intentionally dropping Dad to a broken arm. Dad graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1971 and then continued his education at SCSU, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in photo engineering technology in 1976. In his yearbook, he was dubbed “Mr. Irresistible.” Dad loved photography and canoeing and took many beautiful photos of his Yukon River travels, and the animals and plant life of the wild, northwest mountains. Shortly after managing a photography shop in Cambridge, Minnesota, Dad packed up his Ford Pinto and adventured out to Montana where he got a job on Big Mountain. It was 1980.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Wayne Joseph Anderson, 81

Wayne Joseph Anderson of Rollins took his last flight on July 25, 2021, at the age of 81. Born on June 25, 1940, to Reverend Oscar and Nina Olson Anderson in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Wayne was the second oldest of four children – David Anderson (who passed in 2000), Lois and Roselyn. His mother died during childbirth and his father married Ing Nesheim when he was 2 years old.
OBITUARIES
Daily Inter Lake

Adam Fredrick Topp, 36

Adam Fredrick Topp, 36, of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, in Kalispell. Adam was born May 18, 1985 in Spokane to Douglas Topp and Faith Smith. From an early age Adam loved to be outdoors and spending time doing various activities with his friends and family. One such memory that his father has of him was taking him to an Oakland A’s game at Oakland Coliseum and getting to see his favorite pitcher, Dennis Eckersley, pitching when he was 10 years old. Another memory of Adam was taking him over the Golden Gate bridge for the first time. Adam also loved visiting Sea World at Vallejo, California, driving up the Oregon coast, and stopping at a petting zoo. His first trip out of the country was to Canada to visit Fairmont Hot Springs with his friend Spencer. While in junior high, he was also part of the junior ROTC program. He also obtained his GED as an adult.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Edward James Guy, 96

Edward James Guy was born June 24, 1925, in Kansas City, Kansas. He graduated from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago and later specialized in anesthesiology at the University of Iowa. He spent two years in Korea from 1951 to 1953 as an Army surgeon caring for wounded soldiers at a battalion aid station before they were transferred further from the front line to a MASH unit. He received the bronze star for administering aid while under fire. He said this was just part of being an Army surgeon near the battle lines.
OBITUARIES
Daily Inter Lake

Ethen Samuel Phelps

Ethen Samuel Phelps left this world Sept. 19, 2021, in a similar way in which he arrived — quietly, surrounded in love by his family. While his arrival brought smiles and laughter, his passing has brought great sorrow and pain. His presence was so powerfully life giving and his absence is so powerfully heartbreaking.
MUSIC
clarksvillenow.com

Elisha C. Hurley

Elisha Columbus Hurley, age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Elisha was born February 18, 1947, in Harlan, KY to the late Dexter Hurley and Malva Brown Hurley. Dr. Hurley was a U.S Army Veteran with 33 years of service and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

