LETTER: I can no longer be a Republican

For years the far-right wing of the Republican party has fearmongered that the liberals have sought to create an evil socialist government. Things like the Affordable Care Act, extended unemployment benefits, universal pre-K, voting rights, stimulus checks, tax cuts for middle-income households, to name a few. The Tea Party caucus rose to prominence yelling loudly that the ACA would increase taxes, cause job losses and, worse yet, create death panels. Yet, millions were able to purchase health insurance and started to receive the health care they needed. The U.S. Census Bureau released a report that last year the stimulus checks and extended UI helped pull 11.7 million people out of poverty.
