LETTER: I can no longer be a Republican

 5 days ago

When the GOP selected DJT to be its candidate, I finally had to make a decision: Do I continue to consider myself a Rrepublican? Or do I continue considering myself a decent human being?. I've lost count of how many of DJT's friends, associates, colleagues and supporters have gone to...

Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Republican outrage about deaths of 13 Americans in Kabul is a political charade

Republicans in Congress are up in arms because 13 Americans were sadly killed by a suicide bomber at Kabul airport. 120,000-plus Americans and other nationalities were successfully evacuated. To put it in perspective, 13 deaths is roughly equivalent to the number of people killed by guns in the US every day -- controls on which Republicans fiercely resist.
Tri-City Herald

COVID is ‘no longer about you’ and other Herald letters to the editor

The new mask mandate brings people out to protest about having to wear a mask indoors. Our freedoms are being trampled upon by a power-crazed governor they say. The mandate was lifted, last spring, we returned to a quasi-normal life. People could choose to be vaccinated, many didn’t. Look what has happened! The pandemic went into reverse with the more virulent delta variant; many unvaccinated people are getting sick and infecting others. Our hospitals are overrun, and health care workers are exhausted. This is no longer about you and your freedom to make “choices!” It’s about us, all of us. This is a life and death situation. Wearing a mask is much easier to deal with than a ventilator! What you choose to do can seriously affect everyone around you. Those who can’t get vaccinated are put at risk by those who won’t get vaccinated! Children must get back to school. We need to surround them with vaccinated, masked educators, and the children need to be masked as well. Sitting around waiting for you to make your choice will give the virus a chance to mutate into something that defeats the vaccine. Wear the mask and get the shot!
MassLive.com

Far-right wing of Republican party emulating dictatorships (Letters)

For years the far-right wing of the Republican party has fearmongered that the liberals have sought to create an evil socialist government. Things like the Affordable Care Act, extended unemployment benefits, universal pre-K, voting rights, stimulus checks, tax cuts for middle-income households, to name a few. The Tea Party caucus rose to prominence yelling loudly that the ACA would increase taxes, cause job losses and, worse yet, create death panels. Yet, millions were able to purchase health insurance and started to receive the health care they needed. The U.S. Census Bureau released a report that last year the stimulus checks and extended UI helped pull 11.7 million people out of poverty.
NJ.com

Republicans see gain in dividing minorities, poor whites | Letters

Republican leaders on the national and state levels are doing everything they can to keep lower-income white people pitted against people of color, for the sole purpose of keeping us divided. Former President Lyndon Johnson understood the rationale of this, as he came from a staunch racist background. He was...
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Republicans must stop focus on bogus election fraud claims: Letters

I read with satisfaction your editorial of September 17 (“Elder was wrong to hype election fraud”) and agree wholeheartedly with it. It seems that for too many Republicans there are only two possible results of elections — either they have won in a landslide, or the Democrats rigged the vote count. Elder claimed he isn’t a politician, and his lack of political experience showed in how he conducted his losing campaign.
dailycitizen.news

Letter: Can we handle the truth?

When we were going to Dalton High School in the late 1950s and early 1960s, there was an inspirational engraving above the entrance to our school that read:. "And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free." What a beautiful quotation (from the Bible, John 8:32)!...
World Link

Letter: I support the sheriff

I was pleased to read Sheriff Craig Zanni's comments recently when he said his deputies would not arrest anyone unless that person was breaking a law. That is what we elected him for, not to be a politician who bends with the wind to please everyone's personal agenda. These mandates by our governor are not laws for our sheriff's department to enforce.
Malibu Times

Letter: Congress Can Give Back

Growing up an undocumented Californian came with serious obstacles, I wasn’t always able to picture the life I’ve been able to build. By the time I was an adult of legal age, I was the only person in my family who was undocumented. After DACA was created, I became one of the first and oldest recipients of the program. I understand firsthand how terrifying it can be to live without legal status, and even with DACA, my status in this country is never guaranteed.
yoursun.com

LETTER: We must protect our right to vote in Florida

Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January is still corroding our democracy. Florida’s Republican governor and Legislature are using that same lie to restrict voting access and make it harder for average people to vote. Republican lawmakers, despite having taken an oath to “support...
KFOR

Just 56% of Americans can name all three branches of government — that’s actually a 15-year high

(StudyFinds.org) – American politics may be in a disheveled state right now, but it’s apparently making more people aware of their rights as citizens, a new survey reveals. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center say knowledge about civics has actually increased over the last year — reaching its highest levels since […]
Washington Post

That time Trump accused a Republican of election fraud

“Based on the fraud committed … a new election should take place or [the] results nullified.”. It sounds like Donald Trump complaining about the 2020 election results in Arizona, or Nevada, or Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan or Wisconsin. Or his complaints about last week’s recall election in California, or the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Council republicans pen letter criticizing Mayor’s vaccine incentive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) — Fort Wayne City Council's Republican members penned a letter to Mayor Tom Henry criticizing his plan to provide cash payments to City employees who give proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Democratic Mayor Henry said last week City employees who are fully vaccinated or become...
Washington Post

Republicans cannot duck responsibility for Trump

It makes for uncomfortable TV. Republicans get really grumpy. Republicans who enabled former president Donald Trump right up to the 2020 election — or beyond — do not like to admit complicity in the rise of a dangerous authoritarian movement. That, however, does not mean the rest of us should forgive and forget.
goodmenproject.com

I’m Tired of Caring More About Republicans Than Republicans Do

Marrow-deep, hope-sucking, soul-choking exhausted. There are all sorts of reasons for this: a seeming endless pandemic, the unfathomable death toll, a mass defiant resistance to the most elemental safeguards, the evaporating of basic compassion for other people. I’m tired of the relentless attacks on voting rights of people of color,
Itemlive.com

Letter: Why I filed for a recount

To the editor:    I submitted my petition to recount mayoral ballots for the Sept. 14 preliminary election to assure all votes are counted. I have no other agenda. I The post Letter: Why I filed for a recount appeared first on Itemlive.
The US Sun

Articles of impeachment introduced against Biden by four Republicans who think president has ‘done so much damage’

FOUR Republican lawmakers have filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden as they blasted him for his handling of the “botched” Afghanistan withdrawal and the southern border immigration crisis. The politicians think that Biden has “done so much damage for the country” as they criticized his leadership. Ohio Republican Rep....
