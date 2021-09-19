CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

LETTER: Some new ideas for our political contributions

yoursun.com
 5 days ago

Why do we give donations to certain political candidates?. We donate to those whose "opinions" are favorable to us socially and monetarily. So, theoretically, if capitalists gave more to candidates, we should expect a more capitalistic government ....and, vice versa. What if, part of the money we pay in taxes could be placed into a pool to finance political candidates? Equal funding for each qualified candidate, which would include media, TV, travel, etc. Foreign aid should be regulated to prevent kickbacks to politicians.

www.yoursun.com

Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: No politics in redistricting

Gavin Geis says that redistricting is the most important political issue facing our state this year (“Redistricting needs transparency,” Sept. 1) and I believe him. The problem is, redistricting shouldn’t be a “political” issue at all. Geis says redistricting “helps ensure ... every citizen will have equal representation in our...
ELECTIONS
record-courier.com

Letter to the Editor: Tired of divisive tactics of party politics

A registered Democrat for decades, I will vote in November as an independent. Present party politics in the United States makes party membership, in my opinion, a toss up. I sift through triple digit political emails weekly that warn about the horrible power grabbing Republicans, their dark disturbing plans, and the end of democracy as we know it if they are allowed to accomplish their goals. Always with these emails comes a request, plea or demand for donations to help in the fight.
ELECTIONS
Record-Journal

LETTERS: Political opinions from our readers

Editor’s note: Some political letters were received before the 100-word limit went into effect. Dick Caplan’s recent reader’s opinion was very predictable, being similar in tone to letters he previously wrote before and after previous elections. His recent opinion questioned what the beliefs of Republican friends/council-people/mayor are with respect to a wide range of issues. If you base your perceived answers to those questions on some editorials from The New York Times or The Washington Post or some individuals on MSNBC or CNN, you would no doubt think Republicans are a bunch of racists rubes; perhaps even Mr. Caplin believes that about us, which is his prerogative.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Political parties

On Feb. 6, 1974, the United States House of Representatives passed House Resolution 803 on a vote of 410 to 4. HR 803 authorized the House Judiciary Committee to consider impeachment proceedings against President Nixon. The House vote was composed of 233 Democrats and 181 Republicans. Therefore, 177 Republican House members voted for HR 803.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yoursun.com

LETTER: Our lawmakers must take different direction

Does everyone realize in what direction our country is going? What do you think censoring free speech, cancelling U.S. history by removing confederate statues, and promoting Critical Race Theory is doing?. The liberal left, by pushing its propaganda of cancel culture/woke culture is sowing more and more political and social...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Setting the right example on political discourse

Our City Council and Mayor set an example by their behavior for the rest of the city to follow. I thank the councilmembers who demanded that the mayor refrain from personal attacks on councilmembers and members of the public. The issues this city faces are complex and contentious enough without unneeded and unnecessary personal attacks.
POLITICS
Herald & Review

LETTER: Hating idea of more Biden

Being a senior, senior, I have voted for many Presidents. Both parties. Much talk about impeachment. If we ever needed to impeach someone, let’s get started. Joe Biden and his top people. It’s very hard to watch the news. Can we really think about three-plus more years of this?. Bob...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reading Eagle

Letter: Lawmakers tearing at fabric of our elections

When did our elections become “rigged?” Months before the 2020 election, President Donald Trump decided that it was going to be rigged. (in case he didn’t win). How did he come to this knowledge? Have we ever heard the word “rigged” used to refer to any election in the U.S.?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Politics
Elections
Lima News

Letter: Our government exists for us

Due to the new federal vaccine mandates, I have been thinking about the founding beliefs of our republic. I am not making an argument in favor of or against the vaccine itself, but rather an argument against the mandate. The reasons for and against the vaccine are vast and numerous,...
U.S. POLITICS
yoursun.com

LETTER: We must replace DeSantis with Democrat

At a Sept 13th staged press conference in Gainesville, two vaccine opponents shared their views at Gov. DeSantis’ invitation. One suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine “changes your RNA” while the other claimed the vaccine might kill her. Despite the outrageous inaccuracy of these comments, DeSantis failed to challenge either speaker.
GAINESVILLE, FL
yoursun.com

LETTER: We must protect our right to vote in Florida

Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January is still corroding our democracy. Florida’s Republican governor and Legislature are using that same lie to restrict voting access and make it harder for average people to vote. Republican lawmakers, despite having taken an oath to “support...
yoursun.com

LETTER: American Families Plan will raise our taxes

I am sure there are benefits for many Americans in the $3.5 trillion American Families Plan. The concern is how to pay for these benefits, i.e. family leave and many anti-poverty benefits. The Democratic Congress is suggesting increasing the top federal long-term capital gains and qualified dividends from 23.8% to...
INCOME TAX
Tampa Bay Times

No income tax for corporations is a good idea | Letters

Why does a firefighter pay more federal taxes than entire corporations? | Letters, Sept. 16. The letter writer’s question makes a predictable argument from someone who doesn’t pay attention. They tell you the rich don’t pay their fair share, getting all the little guys fired up. To this I say there should be no income tax anywhere, but definitely not for corporations. It’s useless (because corporations pass the cost to the people voting for tax increases) and it’s immoral to tax productivity of companies that keep people away from government wet nursing. Also, it’s always a ruse. Corporations fund politicians no matter what. They’ll take the public insults from those whom they fund in exchange for the income statements. You’re wasting your time. Start criticizing your fellow citizens whose pocketbook demands are swamping this country with insurmountable debt dollar devaluation.
INCOME TAX
MSNBC

Trump Big Lie Republicans positioning themselves to administer future elections

Rachel Maddow shares details of reporting from Reuters on Republican candidates for secretary of state, the office that administers elections, who are open proponents of Donald Trump's Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump through voter fraud, with several harboring the baseless opinion that election should be overturned. Sept. 23, 2021.
ELECTIONS
yoursun.com

LETTER: DeSantis views things through political lens

As a health provider for four decades, I am baffled by your braggadocios flaunting comments regarding the "65,000 Floridians taking advantage of the Monoclonal Antibody" reactive treatment for COVID-19. Even though Monoclonal Antibody treatment is an excellent treatment for people infected with SarsCoV-2, I wonder how many Floridians would have become infected if you promoted a proactive approach such as mask requirements and vaccination requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

Letter: Renaming the Gore Range is a foolish idea

As an ardent opponent of renaming the Gore Range, I have to commend those members on the Vail Town Council who separated themselves from this very foolish idea proposed by a former Summit County commissioner. The Gore Range name is an iconic generational name of more than 150 years that...
VAIL, CO
yoursun.com

LETTER: We should not focus on our differences

I just completed an idyllic 90-day experience in Venice Hospital's out-patient Cardiac Program. The professional staff created a warm, friendly, helpful environment in the midst of this pandemic. About a dozen of us patients followed their instructions and exercised under carefully supervised conditions. Each of us challenged our lungs and hearts to hopefully expand our personal, individual capacity for a more comfortable life. Daily we assembled minutes early, put on our monitoring equipment and at our scheduled starting time all began our supervised efforts to achieve better heart healthy results.
HEALTH
Sonoma Index Tribune

CalFocus: This recall race spurred some new ideas

These might not all be practical plans, but they were refreshingly original. Until the campaigning got serious in the recall election that unsuccessfully targeted California Gov. Gavin Newsom, this state had not for years heard very many new and creative ideas for solving its many problems. But suddenly during the...
ELECTIONS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Our responsibility to each other

Anarchy is rights without responsibilities. Tyranny, which fills the vacuum of anarchy, is responsibilities without rights. Democracies, where rights and responsibilities are inseparable, lies directly between the two. From George Orwell: “The price of liberty is not so much eternal vigilance as eternal dirt.” The abuse of modern media is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Republic

Letter: Recognizing our place in the COVID Problem

The isolation caused by the pandemic that has confronted the world this past year or two gives opportunity for some introspective self-examination. All humankind is born with a basic right of freedom of choice. On the other hand, governments intervene to control how we exercise this right for the assumed well-being of all within the community. Our political leaders try to contain the spread of the pandemic with mandates that only cause rebellion against the authority of our leaders.
PUBLIC HEALTH

