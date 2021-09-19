LETTER: Some new ideas for our political contributions
Why do we give donations to certain political candidates?. We donate to those whose "opinions" are favorable to us socially and monetarily. So, theoretically, if capitalists gave more to candidates, we should expect a more capitalistic government ....and, vice versa. What if, part of the money we pay in taxes could be placed into a pool to finance political candidates? Equal funding for each qualified candidate, which would include media, TV, travel, etc. Foreign aid should be regulated to prevent kickbacks to politicians.www.yoursun.com
Comments / 0