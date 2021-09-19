LETTER: Some new ideas for our political contributions

Why does a firefighter pay more federal taxes than entire corporations? | Letters, Sept. 16. The letter writer’s question makes a predictable argument from someone who doesn’t pay attention. They tell you the rich don’t pay their fair share, getting all the little guys fired up. To this I say there should be no income tax anywhere, but definitely not for corporations. It’s useless (because corporations pass the cost to the people voting for tax increases) and it’s immoral to tax productivity of companies that keep people away from government wet nursing. Also, it’s always a ruse. Corporations fund politicians no matter what. They’ll take the public insults from those whom they fund in exchange for the income statements. You’re wasting your time. Start criticizing your fellow citizens whose pocketbook demands are swamping this country with insurmountable debt dollar devaluation.

