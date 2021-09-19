CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine orders: Montana businesses are in an untenable position

By Todd O’Hair
Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, President Biden announced the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the coming weeks will issue an “emergency temporary standard” that will mandate all employers with 100 or more employees to require their workers be vaccinated or undergo weekly Covid testing. This rule is estimated to impact 80 million private-sector workers, with businesses facing fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

