LETTER: All presidents took vaccine. Why not you?

More people have to read and understand what science is doing today or they are going to be misinformed by ignorant people who do not know anything. I cannot understand why people will not get vaccinated for Covid-19 . It’s for their own good and the good of their families and the community where they live. People, we have to make a stand against this virus for the good of our country. This virus is like the common flu, except some people are dying from it more than the common flu. I understand from my reading that over 6 million people worldwide have died from this virus. But in the land of plenty, the USA, where anyone can get the shot for nothing, people are not coming forward to help to stop the spread by getting vaccinated. Many foreign countries do not have enough vaccine for their populations to help stop the spread.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO