LETTER: All presidents took vaccine. Why not you?
As the greatest nation in the world with the brightest and best minds in every field, why is there any question about our scientists and vaccines? We are the country that developed the vaccine. We, the Americans did. Be proud! We are helping save the world with it. Whatever you have heard, our government isn't interested in tracking goat herders in Botswana or anyone else. The vaccine is simply a serum that will keep hundreds of thousands (and more) from dying.www.yoursun.com
