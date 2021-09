For anyone seeking the sound of Afterlife, Innervisions & Diynamic look no further. With the London rave scene locked down for so long, we have been working tirelessly to bounce back with something incredible. We are proud to be one of the first parties back in the capital at the spectacular venue of E1, London with a huge Melodic House & Techno showcase. Be prepared and expect something truly special.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO