If you find yourself shopping for something strange, quirky, or downright odd, you may feel at a loss as you wander the aisles of your local Target or discount store. It’s rare to find a boutique that specializes in the offbeat, but here in East Nashville, it’s well-known that Hail, Dark Aesthetics is the place to head for everything from Ouija boards to taxidermy. We visited for ourselves and were pleasantly surprised with the expansive, rolling inventory. Learn more about it below and visit for yourself!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO