ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We’re joined by Chef Birk, executive chef at the Angad Arts Hotel, to talk about the new Sunday Brunch served on the hotel’s rooftop restaurant. For those who haven’t visited ART Bar before, it is our amazing rooftop bar featuring a gorgeous and unique view of the city skyline. You can see the Arch from it and get a unique perspective of our city from the Grand Center Arts District where we are located.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO