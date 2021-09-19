Bashment Sundays - London’s #1 Day Party

Despite an indoor mask mandate in place since last month, San Francisco Mayor London Breed found an exception at a local jazz joint. Breed was spotted dancing, singing, and posing for photos at the city’s Black Cat nightclub. The venue, which hosted a jazz night Thursday night, also included an impromptu performance by two of the three-member group Tony! Toni! Toné! “The fact that we have not been able to enjoy live music in this way since the beginning of this pandemic made it even that much more special and extraordinary,” Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I was really honored and really in disbelief when I sat here and watched what I felt was history in the making.” The city has taken a number of measures to combat COVID-19, including proof of vaccination to enter bars, clubs, restaurants, and gyms, but the city’s mask mandate also applied to those fully vaccinated.

