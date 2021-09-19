CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bashment Sundays - London’s #1 Day Party

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:00pm til 1:00am (last entry 12:00am) Experience island-style extravaganzas we deliver the CRAZIEST Bashment party of the Summer 🍹🌴. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we...

www.skiddle.com

EDMTunes

fabric London Announces 39-Hour Party to Celebrate 22nd Birthday

Wonderful news has arrived for fabric London fans, as the club just announced a 39-hour party to celebrate its 22nd birthday this year. It will definitely be an over-the-top party. The always-growing club in London keeps climbing positions in the DJ Mag Top 100 Clubs Poll. Beating its previous record,...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Parties Maskless at Local Club

Despite an indoor mask mandate in place since last month, San Francisco Mayor London Breed found an exception at a local jazz joint. Breed was spotted dancing, singing, and posing for photos at the city’s Black Cat nightclub. The venue, which hosted a jazz night Thursday night, also included an impromptu performance by two of the three-member group Tony! Toni! Toné! “The fact that we have not been able to enjoy live music in this way since the beginning of this pandemic made it even that much more special and extraordinary,” Breed told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I was really honored and really in disbelief when I sat here and watched what I felt was history in the making.” The city has taken a number of measures to combat COVID-19, including proof of vaccination to enter bars, clubs, restaurants, and gyms, but the city’s mask mandate also applied to those fully vaccinated.
POLITICS
WWD

Naomi Campbell Cohosts London Fashion Week Opening Party

Click here to read the full article. LIFE IS BACK: Supermodel Naomi Campbell cohosted the opening party with the British Fashion Council Thursday night at London Soho’s night club The Windmill. The city’s promising designers Bianca Saunders, Daniel Fletcher, Kaushik Velendra, Patrick McDowell and Rosh Mahtani danced to DJ Jordie Harsh’s music with models Ajak Deng, Jordan Barrett and Munroe Bergdorf; fashion personalities Bryan Yambao, Princess Julia and Sabrina Dhowre, and British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful, BFC’s chief executive officer Caroline Rush and chair Stephanie Phair.More from WWDDavid Koma RTW Spring 2022Saul Nash RTW Spring 2022Kaushik Velendra RTW Spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#1 Day
Slipped Disc

An Italian girl in London? It’s an opera

Frankfurt is putting on an exceedingly rare production of L’italiana in Londra, by the Neapolitan composer Domenico Cimarosa (1749-1801). An instant success in the Teatro Valle in Rome in 1778, it was eclipsed, however by Cimarosa’s Il matrimonio segreto in 1792 and faded out of sight. Here’s the plot:. English...
PERFORMING ARTS
skiddle.com

THE 2021 OFFICIAL LONDON FRESHERS MOVING IN PARTY AT EGG LONDON

10:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 1:00am) ⚠️LAST 100 TICKETS ⚠️ TONIGHT - THE 2021 OFFICIAL LONDON FRESHERS MOVING IN PARTY AT EGG LONDON // FRESHERS WEEK 1 DAY 1. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. ⚠️This MASSIVE event is...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

London’s best nightlife this weekend

Mornings have become noticeably colder recently. For me, they’ve been a nostalgic reminder of when London nightlife was a little more simple: when nights crept in promptly and a trip to the local boozer with six carefully curated friends tied to drizzly outdoor seats was more than enough revelry for the week. Just kidding: thank God that shit is over. Here’s our round-up of London’s best nightlife this weekend.
WORLD
skiddle.com

DJ SILK Presents: The WOOOOSH! London Launch Party

11:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:45am) WOOOOSH Is Heading To London! Friday 17th September Doors open 23:00 Live & Direct From Lafayette London. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. WOOOOSH Is Heading To London!. Friday 17th September. Doors open...
MUSIC
djmag.com

London party Boxed announces final party and compilation after eight years

London-based grime party Boxed is coming to an end after eight years of events and releases. A party at London's Corsica Studios this Friday, 17th September will be the final event from the group, which originally launched with Slackk, Logos, Mr. Mitch and Oil Gang at the helm in 2013. Their final party will see them welcome their "wish list of London talent" to Corsica Studios, with sets on the night from Grandmixxer, Slimzee & Boylan, and Mak10.
MUSIC
BBC

London's Oyster card: Are its days numbered?

Earlier this year, Transport for London announced it would no longer be allowing Oyster card top-ups at ticket office windows at rail or Overground stations. Are the days of this pioneering piece of blue plastic numbered?. "When I visit London, in objection to Orwellian surveillance, I will reject the Oyster...
CELL PHONES
skiddle.com

Skiptrace Day Party

12:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 5:00pm) Re-scheduled from June 26th, join us on September 18th for a melting pot of house, bass, breaks and everything in-between. No messin’ about on Saturday, we’ve put together a line up with big bass energy, all day long to see out the end of summer!
LIFESTYLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Parties It Up On The Streets Of London

Lil Uzi Vert has been having the time of his life over the past few months. With new music on the horizon, Uzi has been touring the world and showing up in the most random places. For instance, Uzi was recently spotted at a Palestinian wedding where he was the life of the party as he did traditional dances all while putting a smile on everyone's face.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Cast of ‘The Crown’ arrive at Emmys watch party in London

‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’ top Emmy Awards. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a featured blogger...
TV SERIES
skiddle.com

Red Wednesday - Manchester Freshers 2021

RED WEDNESDAY - Here every Wednesday with Indie, Disco and Good Vibes, with drinks from £2 all night and £2.50 Red Stripe Cans before 12!. Customer reviews of Red Wednesday - Manchester Freshers 2021. Average rating:. 81%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login...
MUSIC
artreview.com

Conservative party donor appointed chair of London’s National Gallery

Venture capital investor John Booth to head up the museum board. John Booth – the venture capital investor and Conservative Party donor – has been appointed to chair the board of London’s National Gallery. Booth has been a member of the museum’s board since earlier in 2021, and also served as a Tate trustee and chair of the Prince’s Trust. Booth donated more than GBP£200,000 to the Conservative Party in 2017.
ECONOMY
skiddle.com

GO-NINJA FRESHERS LAUNCH PARTY

9:00pm til 3:30am (last entry 11:00pm) This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. 興味 GO-NINJA™ : THE LEGEND RETURNS ! The time has come… Teesside University's most loved student event is back from two-year isolation, ready to deliver the best nights of your life.
FOOD & DRINKS

