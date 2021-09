Heidi McKibbon duck number of 3734 won her a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 at the 24th annual Rubber Duck Draw in the 18th Street Plaza. It was an event that saw record participation from the community in support of the United Way of Western Nebraska. Almost 3,000 more ducks were sold than during last year’s draw, setting a new record of 11,049. There were also more prizes to be won than ever before.