CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Great Champagne Grape Theft

By Don Kavanagh
wine-searcher.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest news in wine this week was, of course, the appearance in Napa of Just the Tipsy wine in penis-shaped bottles, which is basically the logical (and classier) conclusion of wineries putting their production in ever-heavier bottles. Wine journalists rarely need an excuse to take this kind of story...

www.wine-searcher.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetahoeweekly.com

Under-the-radar grapes to enjoy

Ok, I admit it, I am part of the problem. Although I like to see myself as a man of the wine world, a quick review of my decades of wine articles demonstrates that they are, let’s say, not as diverse as they could be. Looking at the written record,...
DRINKS
Nashville Scene

Wine Wednesday: Grapes for the Grill

Some people consider Labor Day to be the unofficial end of outdoor grilling season, but not me. In my opinion, it’s the beginning of the period when it’s not too damned hot and humid to actually want to stand over a hot fire and cook my favorite meat and veg. Generally, I’ve tended to look for big, jammy red wines to pair with smoked meats and barbecue spices, which means California cabs, syrahs and red zins or Iberian tempranillos and grenaches. While those work great with the smoky char of most foods coming off the grill, lately I’ve been pivoting to some more subtle reds with my outdoor cooking. France produces a lot of affordable Bordeaux wines that are subtle and supple, and they pair excellently with grilled meats.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

As Harvesting Begins in Champagne, Over Half the Grapes Have Already Been Lost

But don't worry about a Champagne shortage: The region has a constant contingency plan. Across France, the wine industry has had a terrible 2021 growing season. Early on, in April, devastating frosts caused damage at about 80 percent of the country's vineyards, and through to last month, when Provence was hit by some of the worst wildfires France has seen in decades.
AGRICULTURE
BHG

Grilled Pork with Apple and Grape Bowls

If you can't find red quinoa for this delicious grain bowl, you can use white quinoa or a tricolor mixture. Or swap any cooked grain--farro, bulgur, or wild rice.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#New World Wine#White Wine#New Wine#Grapes#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#French#Morgan Moutaud#Pyr N Es Orientales#Domaine De Nidol Res#C Tes Du Roussillon#Sun R#Inra#Grenache Blanc#Marselan#Actu Perpignan
simivalleyacorn.com

Grape state of mind

It’s been said, good fences make for good neighbors. And for some residents in Simi Valley, those boundaries are alive and flourishing and the fruit they produce can be the seeds for long-lasting friendships. Good winemakers make for good neighbors, said Lori Dario. She should know, because she lives next...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Robb Report

The Best Flute Glasses for Champagne, Prosecco and More

The many different wine and cocktail glasses you’ve seen aren’t just for show. A lot of them actually serve a specific purpose. Just as drinks differ, so can the vessels you drink them from. And if you’re a fan of Champagne, Prosecco or other sparkling wines, you’re going to want to have a few flute glasses in your arsenal. Dating back to the 1700s, the flute glass is perfect for a number of alcoholic beverages with a little fizz. Its long slender bowl, which curves inward ever so slightly near the top, helps your drink—which can include certain fruit beers—maintain its...
DRINKS
chatelaine.com

Italian Plum and Coronation Grape Jam

The combination of dusky-purple plums and grapes almost creates a new fruit flavour. If you’ve never canned jam before, I strongly encourage you to try. Getting the set right can take practice, but the reward is a cupboard stocked with exquisite spreads! — Camilla Wynne. Freeze a plate a few...
RECIPES
Financial Times

Why you should be crushing on grape juice

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I was at a wine tasting for fashionable sommeliers in east London when I first came across the grape juices of the Austrian winery Nibiru. “We’re selling loads,” said Modal Wines founder Nicolas Rizzi as he poured me a glass of its organic Frühroter Veltliner juice. “It’s proving hard to keep them in stock.” The cloudy amber juice tasted of crisp apples, elderflower and peach, with a pleasingly sharp, lemony finish – a million miles from the synthetic purple grape juice of my childhood.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wine-searcher.com

Banfi: America's Gift to Italian Wine

Cristina Mariani-May is the daughter of John Mariani, who along with his brother Harry, founded the Banfi wine brand in the 1970s with their purchase of the former Poggio alle Mura estate in Montalcino. Today, Banfi is one of the most famous and recognized of all Brunello producers, and Mariani-May serves as the company’s CEO and President.
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Value Champagnes

What's the first word that springs to mind when someone mentions expensive sparkling wine? It has to be Champagne. And what word should spring to mind when talking about great value sparkling wine? Well, that's also Champagne, as it turns out. Champagne is without a doubt the world's favorite bubbly....
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

Rare Whiskeys Go Under the Hammer

Want some Pappy Van Winkle from before he got famous? Check out this auction. If you are into rare whiskey, check out the Speed Art Museum online auction on Thursday. There are only 37 lots but several are– we hate to admit this – whiskeys you can't even find on Wine Searcher.
DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

Seeing Straight Through Beer Googles

These are difficult times for all of us, especially when it comes to finding reliable sources of information. There is a lot of misinformation about a lot of topics swirling around online, whether it's deliberately concocted conspiracy theories about Bill Gates and vaccinations or well-intentioned but misinformed social media posts about the virtues of using sheep dewormer to combat Covid.
DRINKS
SPY

15 Best Wine Clubs of 2021: Top Wine Subscription Boxes Reviewed

If you’ve ever browsed a wine website or wandered aimlessly among the bottles at your local wine shop, then you’ll know that picking out the perfect bottle of wine can be a daunting process. Because while our colleagues at Robb Report might be true wine connoisseurs, we just really like drinking the stuff. So if you’re looking for a list of the best wine clubs according to a world-renowned sommelier, we can’t help you. Instead, we evaluate wine clubs from the perspective of normal wine lovers like you. Consider this the anti-wine snob’s review of the best wine subscription boxes. Whether...
DRINKS
Gin Lee

Homemade Concord grape juice

Although you see me using concord grapes today for this grape juice recipe, any type of grapes can be used. Concord's are the variety I have on hand from this year's harvest. I'm using a mixture of fully ripe concord grapes, and the ones that were starting to turn ripe. The green grapes will be turned into verjuice. I will be using the grape leftovers to make Piquette. I will be telling you a little more about Piquette towards the bottom of this article.
WHSV

Grape harvesting: the ‘super bowl’ of wine making

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hidden along the rolling hills overlooking the New River Valley, you’ll find the beautiful estate of Beliveau Farms. During the late summer days, Yvan Beliveau and his volunteers are hard at work harvesting this year’s crop. We took a visit to his tranquil winery near Blacksburg...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Value Single Malts

When it comes to expensive habits, collecting whiskey is right up there with the best of them – and single malts even more so. Sure, you can go out and splash $200,000 and more on a Lalique decanter filled with Macallan (and who hasn't done something similar in the course of a wild, impetuous youth?), or even bypass the decanter entirely and drop $2 million on a bottle of Macallan Fine & Rare 60 Year Old, as one bidder did at an auction in 2019.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Buzzard’s Roost Peated Barrel Rye

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Buzzard’s Roost. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Champagne Baths

Red Letter Days is the UK's first spa of its kind, offering customers the ultimate luxurious experience. Tucked away in the Norfolk countryside at the Dial House boutique hotel, guests receive gold infused and champagne pampering. The 5-star hotel is now home to an ultra-luxurious spa facility that offers guests...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy