CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 vs PS3 Sales Comparison - August 2021 - Sales

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 4,045 Views. The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

www.vgchartz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available in store at Best Buy tomorrow

For the most part, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been sold exclusively online since their launch in late 2020, but that’s changing, at least a little bit, starting tomorrow. Best Buy will stock the next-gen consoles — specifically, the disc-based PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X — in several of its US stores, and getting one will be similar to the process the retailer uses for selling graphics cards in person. You’ll need to show up early and form a queue, then, at 7:30AM local time, Best Buy employees will hand out one ticket per customer for as many consoles as each store has in stock.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PS5 Black Friday deals 2021: what to expect and when will sales begin?

Another 12 months from launch and Sony's latest console is still suffering from severe stock shortages, so it might seem a little optimistic to think about the PS5 Black Friday deals we might see this year. It's hard enough as it is keeping on top of where to buy the PS5 right now, let alone uncover any discounts or bundles. We are determined, though, to bring you any savings on PS5 consoles, games and accessories that we find come November.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps3#Playstation 3#Vgchartz#Twitch Channel
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 42 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

August 2021 NPD: Ghost of Tsushima returns to dominate August game sales

Gaming fans in the United States spent $4.37 billion on their hobby in August, according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group. That is up 7% year-over-year thanks to ongoing demand for new hardware and a strong month for software. As with results for the last few months, this indicates that the games industry in the U.S. is at least maintaining and even building on its unprecedented gains from the heights of the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders.
MLB
wccftech.com

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Debuts High, PS5 #1 in Dollar Sales in August Says NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for August 2021, and the industry hot streak continues, with players spending $4.4 billion on games, additional content, and hardware, representing a year-on-year increase of 7 percent. On the hardware front, the PS5 came out on top in terms of dollar sales while Switch was again #1 in total unit sales. Overall, it was the most lucrative August for video game hardware sales since the heyday of the Wii in 2008.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 consoles will be on sale at UK retailer Game on Tuesday

PlayStation 5 consoles and bundles will be available online at UK retailer Game on Tuesday morning. The company didn’t specify what time the consoles will be available, although its recent PS5 restocks have gone live at around 11am BST. “Tomorrow morning, we will be going live with a selection of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
attackofthefanboy.com

PlayStation and Nintendo lead NPD Sales in August 2021

The NPD Group has released August 2021’s video game hardware and software sales report with both PlayStation and Nintendo leading the way in sales numbers and growth compared to the same time period of last year. The Nintendo Switch is the best-selling hardware platform in the number of units. PlayStation...
NFL
vgchartz.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Model on Display at Nintendo Tokyo - News

Nintendo announced in July a new Nintendo Switch that comes with an OLED screen will be coming out this fall. The Nintendo Switch OLED model has now been spotted on display at Nintendo's Tokyo store and images of it have appeared online. The OLED model will launch on October 8...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Rumor: Quantic Dream Developing Star Wars Game - News

Quantic Dream, best known for developing Detroit: Become Human, Beyond: Two Souls, and Heavy Rain, are developing a new Star Wars game, according to French YouTuber Gautoz. The studio has signed a deal with Disney now that they finished its three game contract with Sony. "They now finished their contract...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Wanderer Delayed to Q4 2021, PSVR Version to Get Physical Edition - News

Oddboy and M-Theory have delayed virtual reality time travel adventure game, Wanderer, from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021. It was also announced the PlayStation VR version will be getting a physical edition from publisher Perp Games. “It’s been awesome to get this partnership with Perp off the ground," said Wanderer...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Deathloop Tops the UK Charts in Strong PS5 Week - Sales

Deathloop debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending September 18, 2021. It is the lowest launch for an Arkane game, however, sales were only slightly behind Prey. Bethesda doesn't share digital sales figures and the game is not yet available on Xbox.
RETAIL
vgchartz.com

Evertried Launches October 21 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

William D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 671 Views. Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Lunic Games announced the isometric tactical rogue-lite game, Evertried, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and Microsoft Store on October 21. A demo is...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

NBA 2K22 Shoots to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K22 (PS5) has scored a slam dunk by debuting in first place on the Italian charts for Week 36, 2021, which ended September 12, 2021. The PlayStation 4 version of the game debuted in third place. WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS) debuted in fifth place. Tales of Arise (PS5)...
RETAIL
vgchartz.com

Beyond Contact Now Available for Steam Early Access - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Playcorp Studios have released the science-fiction survival game, Beyond Contact, for PC via Steam Early Access. The Early Access version of the game features the campaign mode that is nearly complete, with late game narrative-based objects still in development. There is a form of endless gameplay and the alpha version of cooperative multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy