Boris Johnson news – live: PM warned CO2 situation ‘national security issue’ as Truss defends AUKUS pact

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago
Boris Johnson’s government has been warned that the UK faces a “national security issue” over a sudden shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) used by the food and drink industry, with the issue set to cause problems in the food supply chain.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, warned on Saturday that there was potential for “massive food waste” across the country due to the shortage, which is linked to a spike in wholesale gas prices.

“This is clearly a national security issue and unlike the labour supply crisis, where the government response to our sector has been disappointing to say the least, it has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency,” Mr Boparan said.

It came as new foreign secretary Liz Truss defended the UK’s security pact with the US and Australia (AUKUS) following strong criticism from France over the deal.

The pact has infuriated Paris after the Australian government announced that it would be pulling out of a £30bn agreement with the French to supply it with conventionally-powered diesel-electric submarines.

Only Lib Dem surge can oust Johnson from No 10, Ed Davey to tell party’s conference

Only a Liberal Democrat surge in Conservative heartlands can remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street, party leader Sir Ed Davey will tell the Lib Dem conference.

Sir Ed is set to insist that his party holds the key to the next general election result following a surprise by-election win in Chesham and Amersham earlier this year.

You can find the full story below:

‘The electoral arithmetic is clear – these Conservatives can’t be defeated next time unless we Liberal Democrats win Tory seats’

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 12:51

Boris Johnson has paid tribute this afternoon to the “goalscoring legend” Jimmy Greaves after it was revealed that the former England footballer had passed away at the age of 81:

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 12:34

Premium: Why Labour has no option but to tax wealth

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour is beginning to move towards supporting higher taxes on the rich in order to fund reforms for the NHS and social care, with the party leader suggesting that he would consider a wealth tax to pay for improvements.

Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has taken a look at what is driving this change in tone:

Keir Starmer’s party is starting to echo Jeremy Corbyn’s in targeting the rich – but only because there is nowhere else to turn, writes Rob Merrick

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 12:15

UK does not have ‘vassal status to anyone’, minister insists

A government minister has rejected the claim that the UK has a “vassal status” to the US over the new AUKUS alliance on security in the Indo-Pacific.

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune suggested this weekend that the British government had agreed to “a form of accepted vassalisation” with the US over the deal.

In response, Cabinet minister Alok Sharma told Times Radio: “When it comes to France, we will continue to have very close cooperation with them on security matters through Nato and through the Joint Expeditionary Force.

“This isn’t about provoking anyone, this is about ensuring safety and security, and of course we want to have constructive relationships with all countries.”

When pressed on whether he disagreed with the French minister’s claim, Mr Sharma added: “I don't see us having vassal status to anyone.”

You can find his comments in full below:

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 12:00

Labour to open EU talks on ‘new agreement’ to end post-Brexit touring crisis

Labour plans to open its own talks on a “new agreement” with the EU to end the post-Brexit crisis forcing musicians to abandon tours, in an attempt to pile pressure on the government to act.

The Independent can reveal that Brussels will be asked to revive its offer of visa-free visits across the EU for creative artists and to remove huge new fees and red tape to transport equipment

Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:

Exclusive: Brussels will be asked to revive visa-waiver offer – to pile pressure on government to end its refusal to act

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 11:40

Miliband warns government against going ahead with ‘indefensible’ benefit cut

Labour’s shadow business secretary Ed Miliband has warned that it is “simply indefensible” for the government to go ahead with plans to cut Universal Credit by £20-per-week amid concerns about rising gas prices.

“Soaring gas prices will plunge half a million more families into fuel poverty,” Mr Miliband wrote on Twitter.

“It’s simply indefensible for the government to cut Universal Credit.”

He added: “If the business secretary is really spending today trying to work out how to help, his starting point must be to cancel the cut.”

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 11:30

Australian PM says he understands France’s ‘disappointment’ over submarine snub

Australia’s prime minister has admitted that he understands France’s “disappointment” after his government ditched a multibillion-dollar submarine deal in favour of a pact with the US and UK this week.

Scott Morrison defended the decision on Sunday by arguing that it was made in Australia’s “national defence interest”.

Our reporter, Leonie Chao-Fong, has the full story below:

But says Australia must make decisions that are in its ‘sovereign national defence interest’

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 11:13

You can find comments below from COP26 president Alok Sharma on the need to cut carbon emissions from domestic homes in order to meet climate change targets:

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 10:58

COP26 president ‘very hopeful’ China will send team to climate crisis talks

COP26 president Alok Sharma has said he is “very, very hopeful” that China will send a negotiating team to the international climate crisis talks in Glasgow in November.

Although Chinese president Xi Jinping has yet to confirm that he will attend the gathering, Mr Sharma told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show: “I am very, very hopeful that we will have a delegation from China that is coming.

“President Xi Jinping would come for the world leaders' conference which is the first two days of Cop. But of course we want China there as part of the negotiations.

“I do feel that they will come for that. I certainly expect that China will send a negotiating team to Glasgow.”

The minister added that he was also confident that the talks would go ahead in person despite rising Covid levels in Scotland, with safety measures such as daily testing and vaccinations for delegates prepared for the event.

Conrad Duncan19 September 2021 10:42

Fears of higher energy bills as minister reveals price cap could be lifted

Ministers are considering removing the energy price cap to stop soaring prices sending gas firms to the wall, a Cabinet minister has revealed.

Alok Sharma acknowledged the move was “under discussion” on Sunday in response to a supply crisis, putting households at risk of higher bills.

Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:

Ministers are considering axeing the energy price cap to stop soaring prices sending gas firms to the wall, a Cabinet minister has revealed.

RELATED PEOPLE
