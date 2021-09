VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Briar Cliff women's volleyball traveled to Valley City, North Dakota Sunday and fell in five sets to the Vikings. The first set went back-and-forth before the Chargers outscored the Vikings 10-5 over the final 15 points to close out the first set 25-20. A service ace from Tannah Heath followed by a Chloe Johnson kill brought the Chargers to set point. After two Valley City points, Johnson put the set away with a kill off a Madilyn Wagaman assist.

