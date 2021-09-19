September 19
1900 - St. Louis C Wilbert Robinson objects to umpire John Gaffney calling a Brooklyn runner safe at home, and throws the ball at the ump. Gaffney swings his mask at Robby and tosses him out of the game. Cardinals captain John McGraw refuses to put in another catcher, claiming one is injured and the other suspended. The ump forfeits the game to the Superbas. The Brooklyn fans object to the suspension of play and President Charlie Ebbets refunds money to those who want it.www.baseball-reference.com
