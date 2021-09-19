Hubert Wilson

The countdown begins; celebrating more than a new season. This year, the celebration is more than just a new coach, but the return of fans. Due to the COVID pandemic, "Late Night" took the back seat to ensure safety for patrons and the team during an unprecedented year. The same season marked a surprise end to one of the most celebrated coaches in college basketball history - Roy Williams announced his retirement after the end of the Tar Heels run in the NCAA tournament. Surprising, yes, but the reins went to a familiar face, leaving the team and fans with stability during the transition, and wavering off major concerns about change to a beloved program.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO