MLB

Hubert Wilson

baseball-reference.com
 5 days ago

Negro League player stats include league games, interleague games (against major Negro League competition), and games against select top-level independent Black Baseball teams. Player stats do not include the extensive amount of exhibitions and barnstorming games Negro League teams often played. Negro League data is not complete. Research is still ongoing and we’ll continue to publish updates as more information becomes available. More about data coverage.

www.baseball-reference.com

jtv.tv

Rankin, Hubert Put the Dual in High School Sports

(September 19, 2021 8:00 AM) Grass Lake High School athletes Matt Rankin and Paige Hubert put the dual – or duel – in dual sports. Both are the top performers in their respective sports – Hubert in girls’ golf and Rankin in boys’ cross country – but they also excel as dual athletes in the sport of equestrian.
AllTarHeels

'Late Night With Hubert' Finally Sets Date

The countdown begins; celebrating more than a new season. This year, the celebration is more than just a new coach, but the return of fans. Due to the COVID pandemic, "Late Night" took the back seat to ensure safety for patrons and the team during an unprecedented year. The same season marked a surprise end to one of the most celebrated coaches in college basketball history - Roy Williams announced his retirement after the end of the Tar Heels run in the NCAA tournament. Surprising, yes, but the reins went to a familiar face, leaving the team and fans with stability during the transition, and wavering off major concerns about change to a beloved program.
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson on the Patriots

When Sam Darnold faced the Patriots we all heard about how he saw ghosts. Bill Belichick hasn’t been kind to rookie quarterbacks. New Jets QB, Zach Wilson, spoke to the media on Wednesday and was asked about the Patriots. Your first go at the Patriots, obviously, thoughts kind of going...
September 19

September 19

1900 - St. Louis C Wilbert Robinson objects to umpire John Gaffney calling a Brooklyn runner safe at home, and throws the ball at the ump. Gaffney swings his mask at Robby and tosses him out of the game. Cardinals captain John McGraw refuses to put in another catcher, claiming one is injured and the other suspended. The ump forfeits the game to the Superbas. The Brooklyn fans object to the suspension of play and President Charlie Ebbets refunds money to those who want it.
Chris Snopek

Chris Snopek

Positions: Third Baseman, Shortstop and Second Baseman. Draft: Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 11th round of the 1989 MLB June Amateur Draft from Harrison County HS (Cynthiana, KY) and the Chicago White Sox in the 6th round of the 1992 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of Mississippi (Oxford, MS).
Jeff Karstens

Jeff Karstens

Draft: Drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 45th round of the 2000 MLB June Amateur Draft from Mount Miguel HS (Spring Valley, CA) and the New York Yankees in the 19th round of the 2003 MLB June Amateur Draft from Texas Tech University (Lubbock, TX). High School: Mount Miguel...
